Complete Neolithic cursus uncovered at Drumadoon

Archaeologists at Drumadoon Farm, Blackwaterfoot have uncovered what is believed to be the only complete Neolithic cursus monument in Britain.

The cursus which dates back to around 4000 and 3000 BC is rectangular in shape and is believed to have been used for processions, ceremonies and gatherings.

The discovery was made by a team from Archaeology Scotland, Birkbeck University, Bournemouth University, University of Glasgow and University of Reading, University of Glasgow and a number of local volunteers.





The exceptionally rare find was first identified in 2019 by archaeologists at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), using airborne laser scanning, also known as lidar, to document the land surface in 3D.

Using the lidar technology, more than 1,000 previously unknown historical sites were identified on Arran, including the Neolithic cursus.

The Arran cursus is approximately 1.1km (0.68 miles) in length and is located close to the stone circles of Machrie Moor. The cursus predates the stone circles, however, it clearly became linked with them and was a significant ceremonial site for ancient people.

Although only around one percent of the cursus has been excavated the discovery shows a huge amount of labour will have been needed to construct the monument. It is believed that farmers or visiting pilgrims may have constructed it over many years or decades, using very primative tools.





It is believed to have survived owing to its remote location and because it is located away from intensive farming areas.

The discovery will help archaeologists and academics better understand Britain and Arran’s ancient archaeological past and will undoubtedly contribute to Arran’s rich, extensive and ancient heritage.

As well as being a haven for geologists owing to rich geological record that that can be found on the island, Arran is also a hotspot for archaeologists owing to the huge amount of archeological sites and monuments.

In 2017, in another first for Britain, an archaeological dig at Coire a’Bhradhain unearthed the remains of a suspected bronze age roundhouse, which at 384 metres above sea level is believed to be the highest ever recorded.

The site was discovered by two locals and is believed to date to the early bronze age, making it approximately 4,000 years old and a one-of-a-kind discovery.

An aerial view of Arran’s coast and mountains in the north west of Arran. No_B36Cursus01_23_aerial_view_north_west