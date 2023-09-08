Arran Banner Letters – week 36, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A fabulous opportunity

Sir,

I read with great interest the back page of the Banner, Friday August 25, highlighting the situation with the Brodick tennis courts vs dog training.





Years ago there used to be four clay courts in Lamlash and six clay courts in Brodick.

The courts over the summer period were used daily with it being extremely difficult to book a court.

The clay courts used to be so well maintained and during the summer fabulous tournaments were held that both locals and visitors participated in.

Now unfortunately there are only two tarmac courts in Lamlash run by COAST and no tennis courts in Brodick.





If the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has an initiative in progress and is providing full funding to relay tennis courts – what a fabulous opportunity.

It is my understanding that the LTA along with their partners will provide and cover all the necessary work.

This LTA funding is solely for the grassroots game. As the LTA is a charity it is committed to working in all parts of Great Britain with a particular focus on diverse and disadvantaged communities where the game is less well established.

The LTA advises that the upkeep of the courts will be minimal.

Arran does not have a cinema or a large sports complex for the locals to attend. The island has reduced sporting facilities for the locals whether they are private or public facilities.

Sport is so vital for the mental health of people especially coming out of Covid.

Sport is also an excellent way of keeping fit and the social aspects of sport cannot be undervalued.

Tennis is only one of a few fortunate sports that can be played into later life and still enjoyed.

Tennis is a sport that bridges over generations with grandparents being able to play with their grandchildren.

The position of the Brodick courts is ideal, with the location only a few miles from the island’s high school so if the courts were improved PE lessons could be held on the courts without too much hassle. Teachers on the island are supportive of this initiative.

Arran is also extremely fortunate to have Innes McNicol living there. Innes played tennis for Scotland in his youth and is a really great ambassador and coach for tennis.

I believe it is vitally important that this fabulous opportunity of getting new courts from the LTA being laid for free is embraced with both arms.

The courts, when improved, would be of vital importance in introducing a fabulous sport to the youth of the island and helping to improve the health of the islanders.

Last year when I played in the Four Nations tennis tournament held in Scotstoun I spoke with Judy Murray.

Judy mentioned that she had been on Arran several years ago promoting tennis and what a wonderful place it was. It is a shame that her visits have not been capitalised on.

While I appreciate that the dog training is also important to the life on Arran it is a shame that an area that was used for tennis courts cannot be regenerated for its original purpose and that another suitable site cannot be found for dog training.

As Nelson Mandela said at the Rugby World cup in 1995: “Sport has the power to change the world, the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else can.”

Yours,

Susan Templeton,

Lamlash.

A project for the less-able

Sir,

I am writing this letter about the no parking at the end of the road on the Newton Shore at Lochranza.

I was asked if I would object to a new path on part of the shore and for parking for cars to allow the less-abled to visit and walk along the shore path.

I was also asked a few years ago if I would object to a new path at the centre, near the shore. I said I wanted it to be done but it was refused.

Then people from Newton Shore got permission from Arran Estates and I got Murray Boal to make a new path.

A resident from Lochranza phoned to say it was the first time in years that he could walk along the shore without someone holding on to him.

This is why I want a new car park made to help the less-abled to walk the shore path to enjoy this part of Arran.

It is very important to get a new car park there to help the less-abled access the shore path so I implore all those involved in the tourist trade to get this parking place sorted out.

This is an opportunity for the access trust and the tourist board and any other group to help make this project a reality for less-abled people.

Yours,

Alasdair Hendry,

Brodick.

Exert pressure on Government

Sir,

I wish to concur emphatically with your correspondent Michael Smith (Alfred the Great, Arran Banner, September 1) extolling the virtues of Alfred.

I have long felt that catamarans were the answer to the troubled ferry services on Scotland’s west coast and, in the course of investigating the subject, some three years ago made a passage on Alfred to Orkney and back.

The Pentland Firth is probably the most inhospitable stretch of water in the West of Scotland but I was aware that Pentalina, predecessor to Alfred, almost never missed a sailing due to weather and I understand that Alfred has never missed a sailing for this reason.

Contrast that with the record of CMAL’s monohulls. Making the passage for either type of vessel is not the problem but it is catamaran’s vastly superior manoeuvreability that makes it possible to berth safely in small harbours when the monohulls cannot.

Pentland ferries has an amazing record in this regard as opposed to that of the CMAL-sourced vessels which require much more harbour depth, longer piers and some three times as much fuel to provide a pretty poor service.

Your correspondent mentions, without complaint, the lack of catering service offered by Alfred on the Arran route.

On the Orkney route one staff member offered a tea, coffee and filled rolls service, more than adequate for a short passage.

A catering staff of 10 or 11 on a short route is a nonsense only adding considerably to the fare and required subsidy.

Cynically, I suspect that the failure to provide this service on Alfred is that CMAL wish to make the service as basic as possible to prevent Alfred becoming too popular, though I suspect that her ability to sail when it is too windy for the monohulls will win her many friends, if she is permitted to do so.

Residents of Arran have long been used to the vagaries of ferry services and are not likely to be fooled.

It beggars belief that the success of Pentland Ferries, an unsubsidised service, has over many years been ignored by CMAL.

The Scottish Government has permitted it to spend vast amounts of taxpayer’s cash with no apparent accountability.

With a further six monohulls on order the opportunity for significant change has been put back by some 30 years and the opportunity for huge savings has been squandered at taxpayer’s expense.

The other great nonsense of the present system is the use of live-aboard crews on short routes.

The use of the capital asset, which is the vessel, is limited by the hours that the crew are permitted to work.

Other organisations, such as Western Ferries, operating with shore-based crews, utilise their assets, the vessels, for up to 18 hours per day thereby providing a far superior service at less cost.

I believe it is up to islanders, who have the best understanding of the problems and potential solutions, to exert as much pressure as possible on government, as opposed to CMAL and Transport Scotland which have proved unequal to the task, to achieve change.

The basic problem is that islanders in the West of Scotland represent a tiny proportion of the electorate and the voice is small. I have no answer to that problem except to suggest that the relatively muted comment, so far, needs to be a roar!

Yours,

J Patrick Maclean,

Oban.

Pentland Ferries franchising

Sir,

Michael Smith makes a good case for franchising Pentland Ferries to run the Arran service.

Not only has the Alfred performed brilliantly over the summer, while the Caledonian Isles was largely on amber alert, and but its cost (£14.5m) and build time (two years) a fraction of the still-unfinished 801 and 802.

In addition, the Alfred could have carried far more passengers (and provided some catering) had it not been relegated to the status of ‘relief vessel’ by the incumbent.

Also, the Alfred’s running costs (and those of the Pentalina too) are far below those of 801 and 802.

And in 2020, Pentland Ferries became the first UK ferry operator to win a Green Tourism Award for the Alfred, while experts doubt that, on the short Ardrossan-Brodick run, 801 and 802 will ever use their capacity to run on LPG—a fuel that has to be transported up from the south of England then stored expensively in safe facilities that do not yet exist.

Giving the Arran franchise to Pentland Ferries, even temporarily, would free up the Caledonian Isles to help on other island routes and provide an immediate service improvement.

And Pentland could hire or buy additional vessels unhindered by the bureaucracy: several Ropax ferries are available on the market, including at least one built as recently as 2020—a tenth of the age of the unreliable Caledonian Isles.

Yours,

Eamonn Butler,

Cambridge.

The Arran Hush

Sir,

The Arran Hush

Do you hear it, the pause, the Arran hush.

The sound of silence, calm before rush.

We’re waiting, pacing, watching the road.

When the car turns in, emotions explode.

The greetings and hugs, “How lovely to see

You. It’s been far too long, come in, let’s have tea.

Would the children like squash, or maybe some juice?

They don’t drink it now! But I know they used

To. How they have grown. It’s been so long.

I’ve made up the beds, now the tea will be strong.

Tomorrow we’ll go out, putting, or bowls,

Or down to the beach for a leisurely stroll.

Now crazy golf, that’s surely the best.

Oh, you’ve been working hard, you just want a rest?”

The house is quiet, it’s gone eleven

And no-one about but me, since seven.

I’ve done the laundry and laid out a buffet

Of items for breakfast. I hope they’re OK.

Have I got enough crumpets, milk and tea?

We’ll need more chairs, I forgot the settee

Is small, it only seats three if they’re little

But now they are not. They’ll need the digital

Password. Aha, the troops are awake.

I hurry to finish eating my cake.

The days pass by a succession of quiet,

Followed by chatter, a feeling of comfort

To have them all here, loving and laughing

Dancing and painting and baking and chaffing

Each other, and me. I feel so alive.

When they’ve gone, dear God, how will I survive?

The morning is here, they’re up early for once

The ferry won’t wait so it’s wise to be prudent.

But I am before them cooking the bacon

My last loving task, the eternal scullion.

The car is piled high, but is everything there?

Well no, not the wrappers, odd socks and hair

In the plughole. But really, don’t fuss.

As the car disappears. Can you hear it? The Arran Hush.

Yours,

Elizabeth Ross,

Shiskine.

Public bar reopens

Celebrating the reopening of the Lagg Public Bar last week was Andrea Picken and Tracy Russell, new owners Jules Roden and Lee Hobson, and Liam Goldring and Susan Campbell. The public bar, which was closed for more than a decade, will now offer patrons pool and darts games and a jukebox, as well as a selection of bar food. The bar is open from Thursday to Monday each week and the new owners will be hosting a number of events throughout the winter.