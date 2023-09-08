A tradition worth keeping

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The role that the Screen Machine has played, and continues to play on Arran and the other communities where it serves, cannot be underestimated.

Far from just screening the latest blockbusters, the Screen Machine also provides patrons with an occasion to go out with friends, to socialise and to experience a tradition that has been loved on Arran for over two decades.

Young and old and just about every person on Arran has nostalgic memories of visiting the Screen Machine, and for many it was their first real cinema experience.





While those who have access to bricks-and-mortar cinemas may balk at the idea of a cinema in a truck, for islanders it is that quaintness, tradition and convenience that all adds to the allure.

It may seems trite to call it an institution, however, it plays such a large part in island life that its demise would surely be a tangible loss for everyone who has grown up with, or grown older with, the regularity and dependability of the Screen Machine service.

Technology may march on relentlessly, but the Screen Machine is one of those aspects of remote living that we should all try to preserve.

Please help play your part in retaining this invaluable service for the next generation of Screen Machine cinephiles.



