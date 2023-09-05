Chess Club donation is a move in the right direction

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A charitable donation from the Auchrannie Charitable Trust (ACT) will help the Arran Chess Club to expand by purchasing more equipment.

The donation will be used to help purchase much needed chess boards, pieces and clocks to supports its rapidly growing membership.

The club attracts members from all round the island and it provides players with a chance to play the game. It also provides a friendly social setting for members and it helps to reduce social isolation in the community.





The club meets every Tuesday at 10.30am in the Douglas Hotel in Brodick and they welcome players of all levels to join them.

Willy Hume, Arran Chess Club chairman, said: “The club is delighted to receive a donation from the Auchrannie Charitable Trust which will help greatly in purchasing more chess equipment and allow the club to really take off in size”.

Arran Chess Club is always on the lookout for new members. Beginners are welcome and support will be given to those requiring it. Good coffee and a chat is always available and there is no commitment to attend regularly. Holiday visitors are also welcome.





ACT committee member, Ashley Wright (right) joins some of the Arran Chess Club members at one of their weekly sessions. No_B34ACT01_23_chess_club