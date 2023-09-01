Ian finally gets his Scotland cap after 54 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

An Arran rugby player is to finally get a Scotland cap 54 years after he ran out for the national team.

Ian Murchie is one of dozens of players who whose past involvement with the national team is to be recognised by the Scottish Rugby Union.





And he will finally receive his retrospective Test cap at Murrayfield during one of the home matches in next year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ian, who is now 78, played for a Scotland XV when they went on tour to Argentina in 1969. The team played two test matches in Buenos Aires and four regional matches. Ian played in the first three matches before being injured in the first test match which saw him taken to hospital. However at the time the tour did not have Test cap status.

Ian remembers: “At that time Argentina was a tough place to play but it was a great experience.”

Ian, originally from Ardrossan, began playing rugby at schoool before progressing to Ardrossan Accies for two seasons before moving to West of Scotland in 1965, who played their home rugby in Bearsden.





Rugby at that time was an amateur sport and West of Scotland was one of the few ‘open’ teams which meant they could take players from anywhere and were, according to Ian “a very strong side”.

In the late 60s Ian had a few trials with the national side before being selected to go on the Argeninian tour which included some of the household names in Scottish rugby history; including Gordon Brown, Sandy Carmichael and Ian “Mighty Mouse” McLauchlan.

For the record Scotland lost the first test match by 20pts to 3pts, but turned it round in the second test to win by 6pts to 3pts.

When he returned home he went back to Ardrossan Acccies for a year to build up his fitness before going back to West of Scotland. And he was to finish his career on another high when he joined International Select Team, the Penguins, on a tour of the then Rhodesia and South Africa in 1973, but this was not an SRU sanctioned tour.

After that his job with the Adidas Sports Company and Le Coq Sportif, where he became sales and marketing director, put an end to his playing career.

But in 1985 he left his high flying career in Cheshire to move to Arran with his wife Sheena, whom he first knew at Ardrossan Academy, where they opened a general store in Lamlash which they ran for 15 years.

The dad of two to Shonagh and Euan still stays in Lamlash and now has two granddaughters.

He said news of the restrospective awarding of caps came “out of the blue” in a call from the SRU a couple of weeks ago.

“Is a great honour for my county to finally recognise the contribition we made all these years ago. I have fond memories of my time playing for Scotland and this is just the icing on the cake.”

Ian is one of 56 ex-Scotland players to receive restrospective caps, many from games played during the Second World War years, that did not carry Test cap status at the time.

The decision to award them was made by the Scottish Rugby Union Custodian Board. President Colin Rigby said: “Those individuals who wore the thistle with pride and distinction, whether in Services or Victory internationals during and after the Second World War, or who played under the label of a ‘Scotland XV’ against other nations, will now join the fabled ranks of the 1,140 other men to have been capped by Scotland since 1871.

“Given this year marks the 150th anniversary of the formation of the Union, we wanted to look afresh at our history and recognise the rich and enduring contribution those players have made to our game.

“Awarding a cap retrospectively may seem purely symbolic or belated by some people, but I know from conversations with some of those players and their families what this decision will mean to them and that granting cap status will be cherished.”

Ian, second left, leaving Edinburgh Airport bound for Buenos Aires with teammates Chris Rae, Drew Gill, Gordon Brown, Sandy Carmichael and Ian McLauchlan.NO_B35rugby01_23_buenos_aires

Ian, back row second left, with the 1969 Scotland XV on the field in Buenos Aires. NO_B35rugby02_23_argentina_team

Ian Murchie relaxing in the garden of his home in Lamlash. 01_B35rugby03_ian_murchie

Ian Murchie with the pictures of his internatiional exploits in his hall at home. 01_B35rugby04_pictures_past