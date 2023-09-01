Help is at hand with new short-term let legislation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Advertorial

A brand new service is being offered on Arran to help property owners struggling with the short-term lets (STL) legislation changes.

In October last year the Scottish government introduced legislation requiring local councils to establish a licensing scheme for all accommodation including B&Bs, holiday caravans, self-catering lets, and managed apartments as well as private home lets.





Now Jackie Newman has launched a new service to help businesses through the sometimes complex process by setting up STL Form Services to help with short-term let licence applications.

Jackie said: “The STL is having quite an impact and I’m not sure all owners are aware of the looming deadline for existing hosts. Even with a temporary licence the full application has to be in by September 30 or they have to stop trading and apply as a new host.”

All hosts are required to have a licence to operate by April 1, 2024. However, applications for existing hosts must be submitted by September 30, 2023,

accompanied by the relevant support documents. New hosts must obtain a licence before they can operate.

And Jackie warned that all existing businesses should not leave it to the last minute to apply as any missing information could see their application rejected and if they miss the deadline would have to apply as a new host.





She also cautioned that there is likely to be a rush of applications as the deadline approaches.

Jackie said: “At the moment I can foresee holiday homes having to cancel some of next year’s bookings until licences are granted which won’t be good for the island.

“I now have a service to help owners through the whole process, or alternatively offer a checking service for anyone who thinks they are ready but wants to be sure.”

The business also offers services including the renewal or amendment of a licence, the transfer of a licence, or the change of a joint licence holder, which must be completed within six weeks.

Jackie said: “There are some people who just have their head in the sand and think it does not apply to them but without a licence they will not be able to operate.”

Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to £2,500 and all properties must display their licence number and energy performance ratings in any promotion and have gas and electricity safety reports.

Jackie, who has a wealth of experience as a manager in complex administration roles, said: “STL Form Services offer easy jargon-free help with completing the full application process for a licence.

“We will ensure that you have the right forms and documentation to support your application and we will walk you through the whole process. We will advise where you need to obtain certificates and recommend suppliers that can assist with this.”

As part of the package they will ensure that you have a digital and paper copy of all documents for future use, ensure you are aware of future expiry dates for certificates and provide the necessary ‘guest information’ package for each application for your self-catering premises.

They can also place the site notices within or near your self-catering property(ies), remove this after 21 days and send the site certificate to North Ayrshire Council.

If you would like more information on their services email: stlformservices@gmail.com