Evening of praise at Kildonan Hall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Church of Scotland on Arran is undergoing a radical change. From today (Friday) all churches on the island unite into one Arran congregation.

The last independent service held by Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church was last Sunday night in Kildonan Hall. Here is a report:

An evening of praise led by Brian Murray, locum minister at Whiting Bay for the last few months, was held in Kildonan Hall where members from Whiting Bay were warmly welcomed.





It was lovely to arrive to the strains of Jo Earle playing the bagpipes and then greeted with big smiles and tea and biscuits by Agnes Macdonald and Jenny Gilchrist of Kildonan.

It was quite clear that this evening was going to be relaxed and happy, despite all the uncertainties of the time. Brian led the audience in a prayer of welcome and explained that the café style seating indicated informality, and people were free to come and go as they pleased. A coming together in fellowship, to praise and to enjoy different styles of worship was planned.

Musicians were Douglas Hamilton on the organ, Eric Borland on the euphonium, and Brian on the guitar. Muriel Crockett, not only ;ooked after the computer projection, so that we could all sing the words of the hymns, but joined Brian on guitar on one occasion.

The singing was joyful, starting with Lord you have come to the sea shore. The history of some of the hymns was explained, readings were given by Sharon Macleod and Deirdre Murray of Whiting Bay and George Christie of Kildonan, discussions were held in groups on; What do you feel is a Christian calling? And other similar and difficult questions. The concentration in the room was intense, and the discussion lively. Most people had done many of these things in church, maybe without the café setting, but few had worshipped with puppets.





The puppet show had a curtain held up by whoever was tall enough as the brightly coloured puppets were handled by a group of those who lead the children in the Messy Church in Whiting Bay. The puppet song is much enjoyed by children and was adapted from the Beatles song – God loves you; Yea , Yea, Yea, – from the laughter in the room it was clear that we were all children at heart.

The final hymn was Amazing Grace, an all time favourite.

Mairi S Christie

Piper Jo Earle welcomes worshippers to the service. NO_B35praise01_23_earle_piper

Jenny Gilchrist and Agnes Macdonald were ready with the teapots. NO_B35praise01_23_Jenny_gilchrist and NO_B35praise03_23_agnes_macdonald

The puppet show added a new dimension to worship for many. NO_B35praise04_23_puppet_show

The congregation who packed Kildonan Hall. NO_Bpraise05_23_service_congregation

The Rev Brian Murray, who led the service. NO_B06_23_brian_murray