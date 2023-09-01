Burger van wins planning fight to stay in Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A popular burger van on Arran has won its battle for a three-year stay on the island after defiant councillors went against recommendations by planning officers.

Emma Ferguson, owner of the food van Fergie’s, applied for planning permission for the siting of the van at the car park in Lamlash which is leased and maintained by North Ayrshire Council.

Council planners recommended refusal, saying the car park is within a conservation area of Lamlash green, is identified as an open space for the community, and proposed an enforcement notice which stated that a snack van should not be there for any more than 28 days in a year.





“Such a development, even for three years, would impact on the green and wider conservation area,” they said. It was also stated there would be an impact on parking provision.

Planning vice-chair, Timothy Billings countered this argument, saying: “Whilst the owners are taking up a parking space effectively, if there were no parking spaces they wouldn’t be able to park there because it wouldn’t be an exclusive right for them to park in that space.

“I do appreciate parking is at a premium but there are alternative parking spaces further up that track road or on the roadside, so I wouldn’t necessarily think parking is a major issue.

“As far as the conservation area, this is a temporary structure as it would be there from 10am until 4pm and would then be taken away. It’s not like it’s there overnight or the space is being used when they are not operating as a food outlet.”





Planning enforcement previously investigated Fergie’s after complaints were received about it being sited in the car park at Lamlash. However, the investigation was closed after Fergie’s claimed, at that point, that the van was licensed, was only intermittently sited and had not been at that site for more than 28 days and so was not in breach of planning law.

The food van has been operating from the car park at the Old Pavilion since the start of the year.

After hearing Emma, who runs the van with husband Chris said: “Some of you may know that since starting the business we were up against many complaints from locals and businesses who did not want us here.

“In fact we are the first van in Ayrshire to be forced into seeking planning permission from the council to trade because of the number of complaints they were receiving.

“This opened a platform for people to voice their little and large complaints, however the news is in and we have won our fight to be here. To those who have supported us we are so grateful. Thank you.”

The proposal for a three-year stay for the business was approved as long as the van is taken away after service and that they keep to their hours of operation.

