Arran Banner Letters – week 35, 2023

Alfred the great

Sir,

Another great visit to wonderful Arran our second home and a place we have been visiting for more years than I care to remember.





Travelling to the island on Friday August 18 we waited until we reached Johnston Bridge services on the M74 before we looked at the CalMac app to see if we are likely to win the ferry lottery.

As there was a few puffs of wind, or as the BBC described it a moderate breeze CalMac had the usual warning, “Due to strong easterly winds the following sailings will be liable to cancellation or disruption at short notice.” We noticed all the sailings listed were those of the MV Caledonian Isles. We noticed our sailing wasn’t listed, we were booked on the MV Alfred.

So we duly arrived at Ardrossan, checked in and right on time we were boarded.

Having survived the drive across the yacht park, where some of the potholes are bigger than a small car, we experienced the novelty of driving onto the vessel and turning on the vessel to face the way we had come.





All very efficient with a lot of room between vehicles meaning easy exit and entry into our car. All very impressive, no cafe but personally the ferry turning up and running is more important than a cafe and retail offerings. So all in all a very enjoyable experience. Well done Pentland Ferries.

Doing a little research on the vessel I was surprised to find that MV Alfred is only a few years old; launched in February 2019 after a build time of less than two years and a cost of £14.5 million.

Compare this with the MV Glen Sannox fiasco currently standing at an estimated £330 million. Could we have really had 20 ferries for the same cost and in a fraction of the build time?

Imagine the difference that number of ferries would have made to the whole of the west coast island communities.

I also read that at the time Alfred was built it was one of the most environmentally efficient vessels of its type. It also seems that the vessel is less affected by windy conditions.

The owner of Alfred appears to have made a very shrewd contract with Transport Scotland which I understand was in the region of £9 million for nine months’ lease. I would assume that this will go a long way to contributing to the remaining balance of the asset cost for the vessel.

It would be interesting to let Pentland Ferries have a go at running the Arran service for a few years. I believe the owner once said that he could run the service without subsidy.

From discussion with people on the island I fear that the current ferry arrangements are having a very detrimental effect on both businesses and individuals on Arran, is it time to grasp the nettle and go for a new option? In the meantime thank you MV Alfred you were great!

Yours,

Michael Smith,

North Shields.

Arran Dogs support

Sir,

I am writing in support of Debbie Merritt and others from Arran Dogs who have put an immense amount of work in securing a safe area for all aspects of dog training and exercising dogs in a safe environment.

Training also includes legal requirements of travelling with a dog securely in a car, owner identification and basic dog care including recognition of illness necessitating veterinary care.

North Ayrshire Council gave Arran Dogs permission to use the courts with the council supporting it by clearing the area of dangerous lines, nails that were sticking out, removing the nets, mending the fences and installing a poo bag dispenser with permission to change the locks.

Since the publication of the Arran Banner article last week, Arran Dogs has secured Public Indemnity Insurance for the courts, no easy task in an area that gets flooded at times.

The team of volunteers must be applauded for the amount of work they have also done to make the area dog friendly, padding the old net poles, provided a section with some shade on hot days, water bowls and a storage cupboard.

There is an indoor tennis court available to the public at Auchrannie in Brodick.

There are also three outdoor tennis courts on Arran, in Lamlash, Blackwaterfoot and Machrie available for use.

Surely it makes more sense for the LTA to be involved in any upgrading and repair work that may be required on these existing courts.

Membership of Arran Dogs is increasing daily with local dog owners of all age groups keen to use this unique safe Arran facility with easy access for less abled and disabled dog owners.

There will be a low-key opening at 11am tomorrow (Saturday) for anyone interested in using the area when they can meet the team, including one of the Kennel Club Assessors and Trainers from the mainland.

Wishing Arran Dogs every success.

Yours,

Julie Graham,

Lochranza.

Charming unexpected coincidence

Sir,

Arriving for our summer break this year, we were delighted to discover that we had inadvertently coincided with the Open Studios event.

What a pleasure this turned out to be, and to have the opportunity to share in the wealth of talent that resides on this beautiful island.

Lovely sunshine helped in no small way but it was a privilege to meet and spend time with old and new friends and to get a feel of their working environment.

Sadly, there wasn’t enough time to get to everyone but we did our best and also enjoyed meeting the almost obligatory charming dog.

It’s in the diary for next year.

Yours,

Ian and Jenny Price,

Bradford and Whiting Bay.