Ancient blessing of the sea ritual held

Father Simon McKenzie of St Margarets Church in Whiting Bay and Bishop Keith Riglin, Episcopal Bishop for Argyll and the Isles, conducted the ancient ritual at their Blessing of the Sea Festival recently held in Lamlash.

Attendees initially thought that the festival would be beset by rain as it was at the inaugural festival last year, however, after a morning of torrential rain the skies cleared and magnificent sunshine remained for the service.

The festival and blessing of the sea is an appreciation of the sea and its life-sustaining properties, taking into account that the ocean initially created life and that it still remains a large part of who we are, what we do and how we live our lives.





Members of HM Coastguard joined the supporters and chatted with the attendees who were interested in learning about the role that the organisation plays on Arran and the equipment that they use.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Harbour Ceilidh Band while others celebrated the event by taking a dip in the sea.

The blessing itself took several forms. Participants expressed their sorrow for the ways in which humanity has abused the sea, its vegetation and sea creatures with over-fishing, pollution from land and sea, and the effect of plastics.

Then they gave thanks for the abundance of gifts humanity receives from the sea and the pleasures derived from recreation in the sea.





Using traditional Gaelic rites of offering pure water from the hills and meal from the land – generously provided by Bellevue Farm – they also poured oil of chrism into the sea, as did Saint Felix when he first made his way from Gaul to Britain in the seventh century and the waters were troubled.

This was done to seek safety for all who use the sea and travel upon it. Placing a wooden cross into the water they gave thanks for the use and benefit of the ocean for all.

Finally, a floral wreath, prepared by Charlotte’s Flowers, was taken by kayak and cast onto the waters as a reminder of those who have died at sea.

Visitors had the opportunity to place a flower in a basket in memory of their own loved ones and this was taken out into the bay and cast upon the surface of the water.

Finally, the participants prayed for the people of this land and for all those who have lived, worked, sung, loved and died here and across the islands and Highlands.