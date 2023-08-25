Romance novel has helped readers foster a love for Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Book review

A new book set on Arran is receiving positive reviews from around the world from people who now want to visit the island.

Ellie Henderson’s new novel, A Summer Wedding on Arran, is the first in a series of three books to be set on the island.





Speaking about why she used Arran as the setting for her books, Ellie said: “The idea for writing a book set on Arran started as a project during lockdown. I absolutely love Arran and was frustrated I couldn’t visit. So I sat down, used my imagination and started to write. The result is A Summer Wedding on Arran, a Christmas book and a third book which I’m currently writing.

“I hope readers will find a bit of escapism in this book and feel uplifted and get a sense of what a magical place Arran is and how lovely the people are.”

The book, a contemporary romance, is about three sisters who reunite on Arran for a wedding. It follows their different dilemmas.

Ellie lives in East Lothian with her family and likes to visit Arran whenever she can. When she’s not writing books, she runs creative writing workshops for people at risk of social isolation and loneliness. She has also published three books under her other name LE Hill and a non-fiction creative writing prompts book.





A Summer Wedding on Arran is published by Choc Lit and Joffe Books and can be bought on Amazon in Kindle format and in paperback.

A Summer Wedding on Arran has been described as a heart-warming and uplifting novel.

Ellie Henderson wrote the novel during lockdown when she yearned to visit the island.