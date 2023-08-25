More properties for sale but market remains buoyant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

There has been a big increase in the amount of property for sale on Arran in recent months.

However, estate agents operating on the island claim an article in The Sunday Times last weekend suggesting second home owners are leaving in droves due to short-term let legislation, ferry disruption and rising interest rates is wide of the mark.

Watermans director of property sales Darren Lee said: “While it must be noted there is currently a strong selling presence on the island, Watermans can’t say it agrees with the offered reasons why.”





Selling 60 per cent of listings on the island so far this year, the estate agency team at

Watermans can vouch for the island’s continued popularity. It says, having spoken to buyers looking to relocate to the island, that demand for island living is as strong as ever.

Darren said: “Arran is as popular as ever with people of all ages. It’s not simply a retirement or holiday haven – many of our buyers now have hybrid working arrangements meaning they can live on the island whilst retaining a job on the mainland. Many people living on the island are putting their property up for sale to capitalise on this desire for island living.

“Seventy per cent of our sellers this year were single homeowners so our experience is that second homeowners aren’t selling up in their droves. Watermans has a proven track record of selling on the island. The average time it takes for a property to go under offer with the company after being brought to market is 21.2 days. In other words, three weeks – a little bit different to the four to six months selling time quoted in The Times.

“And 77 per cent of these properties sold by Watermans achieved in excess of Home Report value – which probably wouldn’t be the case if the market was flooded.





Elaine Wood of Arran Estate Agents agreed that the number of properties for sale on the island was increasing as the company had 65 listings last week, compared to 38 in the same week last year. However, she said the highly inflated prices some properties were going for post pandemic had now settled down.

She said she thought that while short-term let legislation may lead to some second home owners selling up, it was a good move in improving the overall standard of holiday accommodation.

“With all the property for sale, it is a great time to move to Arran and the fact property developers are looking on the island shows it is a vibrant market,” said Elaine.

She added there were sellers on the island who were keen to sell to buyers living on the island and give them a chance to get on the housing ladder.