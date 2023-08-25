Lots to learn from joining library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Libraries across North Ayrshire are encouraging parents and carers to sign their children up for a library membership as the new school term gets under way.

In addition to gaining free access to books and other resources, public libraries in Scotland regularly run events and activities for children of all ages, including reading groups, Lego clubs and computer-based activities.





The library in Brodick offers all of these services, including holiday activities which can include author visits, games and screenings of popular children’s films, and the popular Bookbug sessions aimed at children up to five-years-old.

The campaign is part of the Scottish Library and Information Council’s ‘Every Child a Library Member’ campaign which also encourages parents, carers, families and children to make use of the free learning resources available to children and adults.

Arran Library is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the librarians would be happy to help you register your child for a library membership. Registration can also be done online at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/libraries/join-the-library.aspx

Once registered, children will have access to ebooks and audiobooks and when you next visit the library you can collect your library card and start enjoying book borrowing.





Arran Library also offers a safe and trusted space for you and your little one to explore together and allows you and your child to bond and develop vital early literacy skills. It also offers access to a wide range of free books and educational toys and free wi-fi and computers, as well as digital support and signposting to other support services in the community.

Arran Library can be contacted at 01770 302835 or via email at arranlibrary@north-ayrshire.gov.uk

Librarians Dougie Coulter and Jane Greenstreet in the well-stocked children’s section at Brodick Library. 01_B33ArranLibrary01_23_Greenstreet_Coulter