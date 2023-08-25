Isla is Arran High School Dux

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Isla Cureton is the 2023 Arran High School Dux.

She presented with the Dux Award and named top pupil at the annual award ceremony on Tuesday. Following an evening of sporting and academic achievement presentations, the top honour was presented by head teacher Susan Foster and special guest Douglas Auld, who was appointed the head teacher of the school exactly 20 years ago.

See next week’s Banner for full coverage of all the awards presented. 01_B34AHSDux01_23_Isla_Cureton



