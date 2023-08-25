In safe hands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The dramatic rescue of campers in Glen Rosa last week is proof, if proof was needed, that we just never know the minute.

Bedding down for the night in their tents none of them could have realised the rude awakening they were to receive to find their tents flooded and their belongings drifting away down the river.

But they need not have been afraid. One phone call to Arran police and the well-oiled machine of the multi-agency emergency services swung into action.





Within a matter of minutes the Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Arran Mountain Rescue Team and the Scottish Ambulance Service all had personnel on the scene offering assistance.

And the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was on its way from Prestwick.

There was then a text book evacuation of the victims to Corrie and Sannox village hall co-ordinated using the Ayrshire Civil Contingencies protocol.

This all took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, while the rest of us slept soundly in our beds. And remember the majority of those out in that windy and wet night were volunteers whose unselfish devotion to duty should not be forgotten.





And while Saturday’s incident caused quite a stir, how many times are the volunteers from the mountain rescue team, coastguards, reserve firefighters out helping those in need without us even knowing?

Arran is rightly proud of its emergency services and how well they work together, which makes everyone that bit safer, whatever their pursuit.