Brodick out after cup match ends in a goal-less draw

Southend 0

Brodick 0

Copperwheats Knockout Cup





Saturday was the last game in the round robin stage of the Copperwheats Knockout Cup.

Brodick needed a win to make the final, while Southend only had to avoid a heavy defeat. The game was something of a rarity in Arran football as the game ended in a goal-less draw.

Brodick probably put in their best performance of the season as they seemed a lot more organised and especially solid in defence. Southend had a strong team out but just couldn’t put the ball in the opposition’s net.

Gregor Adamson was awarded the man of the match as he commanded the defence into earning their first clean sheet of the season.





The Arran football season will finish tonight (Friday) as Lamlash take on Southend in the final of the Copperwheats Cup with a 6.30pm kick off.

The game will be played at Lamlash as the Ormidale pitch is still damaged following the Highland Games.

Southend will go in as favourites as they aim to win an impressive treble. They have not been beaten all season. Lamlash will be looking to upset the southenders though and hope to claim a surprise win to take the last silverware of the season.

Players leap into the air to intercept the ball. 01_B34footballcup01_23_leap_ball

An impressive attempt at goal by Brodick misses its mark. 01_B34footballcup02_23_Brodick_attempt

One of Southend’s many attempts at goal. 01_B34footballcup03_23_goal_attempt_Southend

Brodick are unable to secure a goal from close quarters. 01_B34footballcup04_23_Brodick_try

Gregor Adamson was awarded the man of the match for orchestrating Brodick’s impenetrable defence. 01_B34footballcup05_23_Gregor_Adamson

Players struggle to claim possession of the overhead ball. 01_B34footballcup06_23_ball_overhead