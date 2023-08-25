Arran Banner Letters – week 34, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Highland games help

Sir,

Many thanks for the excellent coverage of Brodick Highland Games in the Arran Banner.

As you rightly pointed out, there are so many people who help to make the day – the competitors, stallholders, pipe bands, spectators and all our great volunteers and officials who help the committee before and on the day, right down to the bunting along and throughout the village. Our thanks go to everyone.





As a committee, many have been involved for decades. Some of the work can be quite physical and we would welcome any younger islanders who might wish to get involved. Often we hear “it’s a great day and we don’t want to miss it”, but the reality is the more helpers we have, the less any time commitment is – and you still get to enjoy the day.

Our annual general meeting is in March, but if you would like to find out more, please contact us or speak to anyone on the committee.

Yours,

Sheila Gilmore,





Secretary, Brodick Highland Games.

Seeing sense

Sir,

Good news – the Ardrossan harbour plan is to be re-appraised.

Why copy Brodick’s folly – one airport terminal and hamster run is quite enough – but it is even dafter to modify the berthing to fit MV Glen Sannox.

What we need is more Alfreds at a tenth of the time and price. Let’s hope the Scottish government sees sense.

Yours,

Alasdair Stewart Hall,

Whiting Bay.

Ferry operetta

Sir,

The McLellan Festival stirs the poetic muse. Please accept my timely entry.

My body lies over the ocean

My island lies over the sea

To Arran I owe my devotion

Please bring back my ferries to me

Chorus:

Bring back, bring back

Bring back my ferries to me, to me

Bring back, bring back

Bring back my ferries to me

The Glen Sannox is still an illusion

The Caley is so very old

The service is such a confusion

And leaving us out in the cold.

Chorus:

We don’t like the berth in Ardrossan

Docking is so very tough

In Brodick the stairs are revoltin’

With danger to fall on your duff

Chorus:

For cancelling there are many reasons

The Covid, the breakdowns, the gusts

We need a line for all seasons

Our doctors’ appointments are musts

Chorus:

How long do we have to suffer

Like orphans with nowhere to turn

A hydrofoil, sloop or a puffer

For a dependable boat we do yearn

Chorus:

Pause

Though Arran people be forgot

And never brought to mind

We’ll hope for better service yet

And boats that sail on time

For boats that sail so fine, my dear

For boats that sail on time

We’ll hope for better service yet

And boats that sail on time

First part sung to My Bonny, second part to Auld Lang Syne.

Yours,

Ellie Shenhav,

Lamlash and Jerusalem, Israel.

An advert for Arran golf

Sir,

I wish to comment on the 2023 Champion of Champions hosted by Whiting Bay Golf Club.

First of all, compliments to everyone concerned with hospitality at the club and arrangements made to offer spectators use of the club’s buggies.

The final was between the best two golfers on Arran at this time, Euan McKinnon and Craig Young, both with + handicaps at their respective clubs Corrie and Lamlash.

Plaudits are simple to give with the standard of their golfing, however, although both had minor blips during the round, they scored 65 and 63 on completion of the 18

holes, Craig winning one up.

Since 1982, I have been present at all of them. There have been many superb finals – Willie Innes won the first three, Dougie McacFarlane has won on 10 occasions and Euan has equalled this.

It is difficult to pick one out, but what was witnessed at Whiting Bay on Friday August 18, played in poor light for most of the back nine due to low clouds, must rank among the best.

What an advert for Arran golf.

Yours,

Jim Henderson,

Lamlash.

Heartfelt gratitude

Sir,

I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone on Arran who helped so swiftly and compassionately to find and help my partner who became unwell whilst holidaying on your island recently.

After raising the alarm from such a long way away, I was astounded at how quickly and kindly he was found and helped, which was such a comfort and relief to me. I especially wish to thank the local police service, coastguard, mountain rescue, staff at the War Memorial Hospital and residents who assisted.

You should all be very proud of yourselves, your services and your community. Thank you.

Yours,

Louise Ashe,

Buxton, Derbyshire.

