Arran Banner Golf – week 34, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 10, Jim Young Cup and Summer Cup: 1 Liam Bremner 75-14=61; 2 Dylan Smith 72-9=63; 3 Robbie MacDonald 82-16=66 BIH; 4 Derek Harrison 85-19=66 BIH. Best scratch, Craig Young 68. Magic twos: Duncan Heenan @13th; Alan Smith and Dylan Smith @16th. Hole 4 drawn, rollover. Winner of Jim Young Cup: Liam Bremner 61; runner up, Dylan Smith 63.

Thursday August 17, Summer Cup: 1 Jack McNally 67-5=62; 2 Allan Winship 89-25=64 BIH; 3 Dylan Smith 73-9=64 BIH; 4 Willie Currie 72-8=64. Magic twos: Stuart Campbell @2nd and 7th; Alastair Crawford @5th; Scott Campbell @13th; Jack McNally @16th; Jake Young @17th. Hole 13 drawn, won by Scott Campbell.





Sunday August 20, Jameson Cup: 1 Serge El Adm 72-12=60; 2 Alastair Crawford 77-15=62; 3 Graeme Andrew 77-12=65. Best scratch: Serge El Adm 72. Magic twos: Serge El Adm @2nd and 16th; Jake Young @16th. Hole 4 drawn, rollover. Jameson Cup: 1 Liam Bremner 60+61=121; runner up, Ian Bremner 64+63=127.

Fixtures: Sunday August 27, Medal Shield, 9am and noon starts. Thursday August 31, Summer Cup and Commando Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Sunday September 3, Autumn Handicap at Lamlash, put names on sheet.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday August 16, gents Summer Cup: 1 S Black 45-7=38; 2 D Davidge 57-12=39; 3 J Faulkner 47-7=40 BIH. Scratch, Gary Campbell 43.





Thursday August 17, RNLI Stableford Open. Gents: 1 M Ritchie 28 points; 2 D Smith 27 points BIH; 3 Q Oliver 27 points. Ladies: 1 Julia Salton 27 points; 2 J Nugent 24 points; 3 C Stewart 23 points.

Sunday August 20, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell, August results: 1 W McNally 52-12=40; 2 S Black 48-7=41; 3 J Brown 51-6=45 BIH. Scratch, J Pollock. Robbie Crawford wins Victory Shield with nett 39 for July. Liz Kerr wins Kay Maxwell with nett 41 for July.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 16, Summer Cup, 32 played: 1 Frazer Barr 66-6=60; 2 John Beattie 85-24=61; 3 Ewan McKinnon 61+2=63. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 61.

Sunday August 20, Sweep, 21 played: 1 Iain MacDonald 70-10=60; 2 Matthew Dobson 69-5=64; 3 Ali Hume 77-11=66. Scratch, Matthew Dobson 69.

Fixtures: Sunday August 27, Brandon final/Sweep. Wednesday August 30, Summer Cup.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 16, Summer Trophy, 21 played: 1 Gavin Mainds 4, 62 acb and lowest gross; 2 Ryan Armstrong 6, 62; 3 Sandy Pringle 13, 65 acb; 4 David Blair 12, 65. Magic twos: Nicol Auld @4th.

Sunday August 20, The McKelvie Cup round two: A modest turnout of 16 players enjoyed a fine morning for the second round of The McKelvie Cup which also serves as the third and final qualifying round for the club championship.

Fresh from his victory in the disabled golfers’ championship at Duddingston, John Pennycott carded a nett 64 to win by one stroke from Gavin Mainds. 1 John Pennycott 15, 64; Gavin Mainds 3, 65; 3 David Blair 12, 66; 4 Stan Rainey 12, 67. Magic twos: Gavin Mainds @4th and 14th. He also earns hearty congratulations on winning and retaining The McKelvie Cup with a two round aggregate of 131.

Fixtures: Saturday August 26, Club Championship, JC Reid Trophy finals day. Sunday August 27, Sweep.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 22, Peter Sutton final: 1 Brian Sherwood 63; 2 Phil Betley 65; 3 John Milesi 66.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 29, Lawson-Cameron final and Sweep, tee off 12.30pm.

SWI Golf

Monday August 14, 12 hole competition: The competition was played at Shiskine followed by sandwiches and cakes. 1 and winner of the trophy, Jenni Turnbull; 2 Carole Stewart; 3 Clare Buchanan. Scratch winner, Alice Anderson.

Monday August 21, SWI national finals at Loudoun Gowf Club, Galston: Two teams represented the Arran Federation: Team 1 Jenni Turnbull and Carole Stewart;

Team 2 Fiona Scott and Piet Johnston.

Winner of the SWI 12 hole competition is Jenni Turnbull, centre, with scratch winner Alice Anderson and runner-up Carole Stewart. No_B34KGolf01_23_Alice_Jenni

Lamlash vice captain Alastair Crawford presents Liam Bremner with the Jamieson Cup. NO_B34golf02_23_jamieson_cup

The Shiskine Ladies Away Golfing Society enjoyed a successful day at the Lochgiphead Ladies Open with Jerry Arthur winning a number of hole prizes. NO_B34golf03_23_Jerry_Arthur