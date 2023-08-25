All set for McLellan Arts Fesitval

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Tonight (Friday) is the first night of the McLellan Arts Festival and it’s not too late to catch it.

If you don’t have tickets, get them at the door and enjoy a rare and highly entertaining evening with the wonderful Scots of Robert McLellan as spoken by John Sillars and Sheila Gilmore as well as the enthralling work of acclaimed Scottish poet Hugh Miller.

Tomorrow (Saturday) there will be two free events, the first in Ormidale Pavilion at 12.30pm when Simon Lamb, who recently inspired children when he visited Arran schools, will present the awards for the McLellan Children’s Poetry Competition followed by a puppet performance called Festival about a Chinese circus with puppeteer Mark Whitaker. This fun event is open to everyone.





Saturday’s second free event will take place on Brodick front around 2pm when Surge Theatre Company and local actors will entertain with street theatre.

On Sunday August 27, in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall, there will be a fun night of music and verse from local and visiting poets and musicians including Tim Pomeroy, Cicely Gill, Steve Agnew, Nix Moretta, Stephen Sparshott, Eilidhr How, Isla Blair, Hugh McMillan, Simon Lamb, Finola Scott, Lydia McMillan and Jasmine McMillan.

On Wednesday August 30, there will be a rare chance to see a showing of the popular Arran on Film in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall. This will be a fascinating evening for locals and visitors of archive film and photographs from the archive of Arran Heritage Museum, the National Library of Scotland’s Screen Archive as well as private family footage from the mid 19th century until the 1970s. A chance, perhaps, to spot familiar faces.

Thursday August 31 sees an interesting and important recital in the community theatre, Lamlash by acclaimed pianist Deborah Nemko, sponsored by the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, Netherlee and Clarkston Charitable Trust and Arran Jewish Cultural Association. Entitled Courage in the Face of Evil, it will feature music by composers suppressed by the Nazi regime.





There will be a complete change of mood on Friday September 1 in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall for Gallimaufry – a delightful evening with Mark Whitaker’s puppets, humorous and touching dualogues by John Inglis and music from talented young Arran Music School musicians.

The festival continues on Saturday September 2 with the traditional music of Rant in Brodick Hall and on Sunday September 3, in the community theatre, Lamlash, a performance of Faure Requiem with young soloists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) and Arran Community Chorus conducted by Andrew Nunn, also of the RCS.

See advert on this page for ticket information or go to www.arrantheatreandarts.co.uk for more details. Tickets will always be available at the door.

Poet Simon Lamb will present children's poetry awards.

Pianist Deborah Nemko will be peforming next week in Lamlash.