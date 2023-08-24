Historic day for Church of Scotland on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

This Sunday will be a historic day for the Church of Scotland on Arran.

It marks the day when each of the independent churches on the island will hold their last service ahead of an amalgamation and closure programme.

As previously reported in the Banner, Lamlash, Corrie and Kilmory churches will all close by the end of the year as a result of the Ardrossan Presbytery mission plan, agreed in June last year.





Sunday August 27 will be the last service for each of the island’s seven churches being independently served at present with their own kirk sessions – some in linkage – congregational boards, deacon’s court, treasurers and other office bearers.

On Friday September 1 the churches will unite into one Isle of Arran Church of Scotland, with all the elders joining a single kirk session, which is replacing the current smaller ones, and adopting a unitary constitution.

A conference for elders to discuss the way ahead, entitled Shaping the Future, will take place at 7pm on Thursday September 7 in Brodick Church Hall as there is much to discuss and much work to be done in order for a minister to be sought for the island.

The minister called to the post will have Shiskine, Lochranza, Brodick and the joint Whiting Bay and Kildonan churches in his or her parish. A ministry development staff worker will also be brought in to work across the island.





A Kirk spokesman said: “All churches will be holding morning services so why not come along to church on Sunday and be part of this historic day? Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church are also holding a praise service in Kildonan Village Hall at 7pm that day. All are warmly invited to attend.”