Announcements – August 25, 2023

DEATHS

HUTCHISON – Morag

Peacefully, at Boclair Care Home, on Saturday August 12, 2023. Morag Helen McCallum Hutchison, nee Marshall, beloved wife of the late Thomas Gibson Hutchison, and loving mother of Helen and David, mother-in-law of Gill, grandma and great-grandma. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Bearsden Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 29 at 2.30pm to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.

THOMSON – DOROTHY MCKENZIE (DOLLY)

Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Wednesday 16th August 2023 with her family beside her.

Dolly, age 73, a dear sister and sister-in-law to Iain, Helen, Graham, Sarah and Jennifer, and loving Aunt to John, Jenna, James, Katy, Harry, Innes, Megan and Shannon.

Funeral service at Lamlash Church on Tuesday 29th August at 11.30am and thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery to which all are welcome.

Bright colours for Dolly please.

Transport will be provided to meet the 09:45 ferry from Ardrossan and returning to the 16:40 from Brodick.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

LINDSAY KEIR – Lindsay’s family thank all those who came to celebrate his life at the Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium Largs and Brodick Golf Club, where the amazing amount of £800 was raised for The Mary Davis Trust and The Hospital Supporters League to be used for Palliative Care.

Our thanks also to Claire and David Hendry for the funeral arrangements; to Fiona Borland for the lovely service; the Brodick Golf Club for the catering; and to all the staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital who made Lindsay’s last days so much easier for him and his family.

We are also very appreciative of all the kind wishes, flowers, and many cards we have received.