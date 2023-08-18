Visitors flock to artists’ studios during open weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran artists taking part in the annual Arran Open Studios (AOS) weekend enjoyed another successful event with significant numbers of visitors attending the participating studios over four days last weekend.

Locals and visitors had the choice of more than 35 studios to visit across the island with artists, jewellers, woodworkers, weavers and glassmakers among many others featuring in the wide array of disciplines on display.

While most of the artists opened their studios, some chose to form collectives and secured village halls to display their artwork, such as at Sannox, Lochranza and Brodick where artists Kirsty Forsyth, Jill Hargan, Janelle Paton and Lynda Davidson enjoyed a successful weekend with a steady stream of visitors attending their exhibition at Ormidale pavilion.





At Gortonallister, Lamlash, sculptor Tim Pomeroy said his studio did well in terms of visitor numbers and sales. Speaking about a partnership between AOS and Corrie Film Club which screened two films, one about Vincent Van Gogh and another on Eric Ravilous, he said there was a good reactions to both collaborative film nights with great turnouts and great responses to the films. “Publicity at the films helped convert filmgoers into studio visitors,” he added.

The AOS event has grown increasingly popular since it was introduced in 2012. It continues to attract an ever-increasing audience who visit the studios to gain an insight into the work and motivations of the artists.

There are a number of open studio events throughout Scotland which helps to consolidate artists under a geographical umbrella, however, on Arran the concentration of artists and studios allows for an exceptional art trail which offers a broad range of artists and studios all within a relatively small area.

Arran Open Studios operates under the island’s umbrella arts charity the Arran Theatre and Arts Trust and has become an established part of the Arran calendar. A similar, but smaller, Arran Art Trail is also available on Arran, however, this is open all year round and does not feature all of the artists as some only open their studios exclusively for the Open Studios weekend.





Kirsty Forsyth, Jill Hargan, Janelle Paton and Lynda Davidson joined exhibitors as a collective called the Art Pack and hosted an exhibition of their work at Ormidale pavilion. 01_B33AOS01_23_Kirsty_Jill_Janelle_Lynda