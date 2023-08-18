Time to grab your share of Participatory Budgeting funds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Community groups and organisations are being invited to apply for a new round of Participatory Budgeting (PB) cash.

Participatory Budgeting is a bi-annual source of community funding given by North Ayrshire Council to community members in need of a financial boost to realise their ambitions.

PB applications open on Monday August 21 with the council’s connected communities team running a launch event on Tuesday August 22 at Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.





This year, £198,377 will be split into three categories – Youth PB, Locality PB and funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Individuals or community organisations can apply for up to £1,000 for the Youth and Locality PB funding, while up to £5,000 will be granted from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for islands and communities, said: “In the last round of PB we had an incredible 128 groups benefitting from £109,777.

“For the next round, we want to encourage more individuals and community organisations to apply – not just the same friendly faces we help year on year.

“We are welcoming applications from all eligible North Ayrshire youth and adult community organisations and will deal with each application individually and on its own merits.





“We do, of course, encourage those who have already benefitted in previous rounds to come back again with new ideas. Everyone is welcome. We want to ensure no-one is left behind.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking about applying to come along to one of the information sessions as each one will be really worthwhile, especially if you need guidance or any questions answered relating to the new PB approach.

“The exciting thing about this round is the incredible cash injection from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. Here, for the first time, applications will be accepted from organisations working together, enabling them to apply for up to £5,000 from the UKSPF.

“An example could be two groups interested in climate change with a common goal or several groups working on similar projects who want to host a spotlight event or fact-finding trip. It’s a fantastic funding source for partnership working.”

Earlier this year, in the first round of funding, 10 community groups on Arran received money from the PB fund.

Groups can apply for any of the relevant funding categories at https://northayrshire.communitychoices.scot/ with applications closing at midnight on Monday September 11.