Summer show blossoms into horticultural spectacular

John sweeps the board with his prize vegetables

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

After its tentative post-pandemic return last year the Isle of Arran Horticultural Society enjoyed a huge resurgence of entries and visitors at this year’s annual Summer Show.





Taking place in the main hall and the cafeteria at Arran High School, the show featured flowers and bulbs of all descriptions, as well as fruits, vegetables, baking, handcrafts, produce, photographs and the incredibly popular children’s sections.

The impressive number of entries in all sections attracted many visitors throughout the day with an equally impressive standard of quality and variety on show.

Leagues ahead of the competition in the vegetable section was John O’ Sullivan, who dominated the category with his remarkable onions, leeks, potatoes, carrots, rhubarb and his impossibly long parsnips.

John, once again, earned himself an array of silverware for his efforts, including the Millennium Cup for the most first prizes in the horticultural section. He also won the Eric Gregory Cup, which is presented in memory of his one-time friendly rival whose onions challenged his in both size and quality.





Alison Henderson enjoyed success in the baking section, earning herself the most points in the section and the FC Henderson Trophy.

Brodick park ranger and enthusiastic photographer Kate Sampson repeated last year’s success by once again winning the JF Turton Trophy for her photographic entries.

Francis Wheeler also repeated her success in the decorative flower section to retain the Allen McKay Trophy.

In the children’s section young Dorothy and Evelyn Brennan received the bulk of the bright envelopes containing £4 for first, £3 for second and £2 for third prizes, for their entries in the children’s categories.

Arran Horticultural Society chair John Sillars, at the customary prizegiving after the exhibition, thanked all of the entrants for their hard work and for helping to return the summer show to its pre-pandemic glory.

In particular he thanked all of the children for the significant number of entries and all of the exhibitors for elevating the standard of entries on show.

After thanking the office bearers for their help in making the show such a success he noted that there had also been a resurgence in members joining the society and that this boded well for the future and for both the summer and spring shows hosted by the society.

The Arran Horticultural Society show was originally a part of the Arran Farmers Society Show dating back to 1834, however, it separated from this group and was formally constituted in its own right in 1908 and has continued to inspire growers, gardeners and makers on Arran ever since.

2023 Trophy winners:

The Archie Craig Memorial Trophy, the best exhibit section 1 cut flowers –

Anne Paterson.

The Bank of Scotland Cup, the best vase of sweet peas in show – Alison

Bilsland.

The Dippen Lodge Challenge Cup, presented by the Hon. Frances de

Moleyns, for best exhibit of hydrangeas ‐ Anne Paterson.

The John Sillars Cup. for the best exhibit of dahlias [classes 1‐15]

‐ Norman Cuthbert.

The Millennium Cup, for the most first prizes in the horticultural section

‐ John O’Sullivan.

The Lady Jean Fforde Cup, for best exhibit in section 2 pot plants

‐ Laura Currie

The Mairi FT Turnbull Memorial Trophy, for best pot of lilium – Laura Currie.

The Roy Ure Tray, for the best pot fuchsia ‐ Malcolm Wheeler.

The Allen McKay Memorial Quaiche, for best exhibit in section 3

decorative ‐ Frances Wheeler.

The Rhoda Henderson Memorial cup, for best exhibit in wicker basket

class 73 ‐ Deirdre Murray.

The Sir Charles MacAndrew Cup, for best exhibit in section 5 ‐ John O’Sullivan.

The Orr Watt Cup, for most points in section 5 ‐ John O’Sullivan.

Anne Middleton Shield, for best exhibit of potatoes ‐ John O’Sullivan.

The Charles Revell Trophy, for the best collection of vegetables

‐ John O’Sullivan.

The Eric Gregory Cup, for best exhibit of onions – John O’Sullivan.NVS medal, for the best dish in section 5 – John O’Sullivan.

Mrs F C Henderson Trophy, for the most points in section 6 baking

‐ Alison Henderson.

Chris Hall Rosebowl. For best exhibit in section 8 handcraft

‐ Marjorie Murray.

Illia Price Engraving Trophy, for exhibitor with most points having exhibits

in any 2 sections from sections 6, 7 and 8 – Dorothy Ritchie.

Jim Cassels Trophy, for the most meritorious exhibit in section 9 childrens – Dorothy Brennan.

The M F Murchie Cup, or the best miniature garden – Hayley Glister.

The J F Turton Trophy, for best exhibit in section 10. Photographs ‐ Kate

Sampson.