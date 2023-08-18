Religious representatives retained in North Ayrshire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

North Ayrshire Council will continue to allow religious representatives to vote on education matters despite six other local authorities opting to not give their religious representatives the same voting rights as elected members.

By law, according to the Local Government Scotland Act (1973), councils are required to appoint three religious representatives when education issues are being discussed by the local authority’s cabinet, however, the legislation does not require the representatives to be given a vote.

Fraser Sutherland, chief executive of the Humanist Society Scotland, recently stated the number of councils looking at removing voting rights is accelerating and suggested that most of the 32 bodies in Scotland could remove them in the next five years.





In the four years from 2019 to 2022, just three councils decided to remove voting rights from non-elected members – Perth and Kinross, Moray and Scottish Borders. That number has already been matched this year alone by Orkney, Fife and Highland councils.

The trend may come, in part, due to the number of people identifying with a faith declining. The census in 2011 showed just over 53 per cent of Scots identified with a religious group, a drop of around 12 per cent since 2001.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: “North Ayrshire Council has three religious representatives who attend and have voting rights on the council’s cabinet when it meets to consider education business.

“The representatives are Elizabeth Turbet, Roman Catholic Church; Andrew Bruce, Church of Scotland; and the Reverend Mark Goodman, Largs Episcopal Church. There are no current plans to review the arrangement.”



