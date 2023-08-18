Magic fun day with serious dental health message

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Dozens of children enjoyed a fun day in Brodick Hall last Saturday but it had a serious message to teach them about oral health.

Author and creator of The Magic Dentist campaign Nicki Rowland used Arran to launch a UK-wide initiative to improve children’s dental health. She was there with her daughter Izzy who illustrated The Magic Dentist book which Nicki read from.

Entertainment on the day was provided by magician George Speirs who perfomed magic with a dental theme and made balloon animals and wands. There was also a petting zoo with chickens, a rabbit and a guinea pig.





Over the course of the day, around 100 children and their families visited the event where local sponsors had donated healthy foods and drinks and dental sponsors had supplied toothbrushing packs.

Lisa’s Balloons decorated the hall and Emma Kendall of Arran Dental Care dressed up as the tooth fairy and delivered a good food/bad food educational session. Each child went home with a dental goodie bag and a signed copy of the Magic Dentist book sponsored by Arran Accountants.

Nicki said: “Izzy and I had a wonderful time and were blown away by the support from sponsors and the community. Emma and Kenny did an amazing job organising our Magic Dentist event. Collaborations such as this are what we need to reach out to every child across the UK and teach them about good oral health. The children loved it and they learned so much about how to care for their teeth and the foods they should be eating.

Emma added: “Kenny and I enjoyed the event on Saturday. We reached some parents and children in the education of oral health while having lots of fun at the same time with the wonderful magician.





“Having Nicki and her daughter Izzy here with the Magic Dentist book was fantastic. Nicki is so passionate about children’s oral health and we were so lucky to have her come to the Island.

“We would like to thank all the businesses on the Island that helped to sponsor and donate to the event. We hope to continue with more events in the future to help the community with oral health.”