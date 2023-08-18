Huge blow as Ardrossan works are delayed again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

The long-awaited redevelopment of Ardrossan harbour has been hit by yet another major delay.

In a huge blow for Arran, the Scottish government has announced that the procurement process for the Ardrossan harbour redevelopment is being paused to deliver a refreshed business case for the project.





This means the work sheduled to start next spring, and be completed by the spring of 2026, won’t go ahead until the review is complete, with the completion date now heading into 2027 or 2028.

And it is likely to lead to the Arran ferry being diverted to Troon for far longer than the two years originally envisaged while the work is carried out.

Isle of Arran Ferry Committee said as news broke it was “very disappointed” with the announcement which it said would have “wide implications for the island”.

The Scottish government said this week that the tender design stage has identified that costs have risen significantly since the start of the project and will need to be reassessed to take significant construction inflation and the expanded scope of the work into account.





The project plans now include technically challenging and costly berth realignment marine work to better accommodate new ferries, allow better vessel interoperability and ultimately improve service reliability and resilience.

Transport Scotland officials will now begin work to reassess project scope and costs for all funding partners involved.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “I fully appreciate this will be disappointing news for the communities in Ardrossan, Arran and Campbeltown, and the frustration it will cause, but it is essential we reassess the cost of the project to ensure we deliver value for the public purse and funding partners.

“The decision to pause procurement has not been taken lightly, but it is essential we obtain an updated cost estimate and refreshed business case to support this project in light of significant changes to the original plans, which look to improve the resilience of the service and better accommodate new vessels that are due to enter service in the future.

“There will be no final decision on investment until the outcome of the business case review is reported to the Ardrossan Harbour Taskforce, which is expected later this year.

“The Scottish government remains committed to ensuring the Arran ferry service is fit for the future and we will continue to engage closely with the community throughout this process.”

North Ayrshire Council leader Marie Burns said: “We accept there are many challenges surrounding this project and while we are disappointed there will be a further delay we acknowledge the decision to carry out a new business case.

“We remain absolutely committed to supporting and retaining the Arran ferry service from Ardrossan. We firmly believe Arran and Ardrossan are best served by the provision of services from Ardrossan.

“We will make this case strongly during the business case review and remain confident a long-term plan can be established which will see ferry services to Arran remain and prosper in Ardrossan.”

James McSporran from Peel Ports Group said: “Like all the partners, we want to move ahead with this important development as quickly as possible. We’ll continue to work with Transport Scotland and North Ayrshire Council on the procurement of this complex and specialist engineering project.

“In the meantime, we can reassure the residents and businesses of Arran that the current terminal is fit for purpose and able to support their lifeline ferry service. We’ll continue to maintain it, as we always have done, to make sure this remains the case.”

The news is a devastating blow for the island but the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee (AFC) says it will take the fight to the highest level of government.

In statement it said: “We are very disappointed at the announcement of further delays to this project which will have wide implications for the island.

“The previous delays have compounded the impact of inflation. This will place our community under increased pressure until 2027 and government needs to be supportive through that period.

“The business case has been clearly stated and revised several times following earlier announcements of both the harbour project and the new vessel introduction delays.

“AFC will continue to push for a practical and reliable service which serves the needs of Arran to be provided.

“We also need to have the interim service arrangements to Troon agreed and available as soon as possible to prepare for another winter with a failing port.

“These will be important topics we plan to discuss with the Transport Minister and other senior decision makers at every opportunity.”

Work due to start at Ardrossan habour next spring will not now go ahead.