Conference equipment now available at pavilion

A new Zoom conference centre is available to community groups which hire Ormidale Pavilion for events.

With the assistance of Arran Community Council’s new Bein an Turc windfarm grant, Arran Sports Association has installed a new Zoom conference centre and a 65-inch monitor to help with presentations and displays.

Arran Eco Savvy was the first organisation to use the service when it hosted its meeting last week with the UK government minister for Scotland John Lamont.





When you book the hall, please advise that you wish to use the service. You will require a reasonably up-to-date laptop which has the Zoom app enabled. Contact Derek Shand on 07833 755684 who will supply the required training.

Arran Sports Association thanks the community council for its help. If you wish to enquire about a grant, visit the community council website and click on funding.

Derek Shand with Helen Ross and Andrew Deery from Arran Eco Savvy beside the new equipment.




