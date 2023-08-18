CalMac finally opens last week of summer timetable

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bookings for the last week of the 2023 CalMac summer timetable are finally being released in two phases.

The ferry operator say this is because they must manage the extended absence of MV Hebridean Isles, move a considerable number of bookings and deal with the complexities around temporary port closures.

MV Hebridean Isles, which has been out of service since mid-February continues to have a knock-on effect across the entire CalMac network.





With official confirmation MV Hebridean Isles will remain out of service for the remainder of the summer season, CalMac has released the first part of a two-phase timetable; the first was on Wednesday and the remainder is to be released next week on Wednesday August 23.

The publishing of the full summer timetable will allow for bookings to made for the period covering October 16 to 22.

CalMac also finally confirmed MV Alfred will remain on the Arran route until September 25, as reported in last week’s Banner. Thereafter the route will be operated as a single vessel service by MV Caledonian Isles, as is normal at this time of the year.

Pauline Blackshaw, director of operational planning for CalMac, said: “We apologise for the delay in publishing the final week of the summer timetable. We required extra time to finalise vessel deployment to ensure the best service possible for communities when our scheduled annual overhaul season begins.





“The majority of timetables will operate as normal, however, some services have been amended to support the delivery of the overhaul plan. Unfortunately, MV Hebridean Isles will not be available for the remainder of the summer timetable while we continue to investigate further repairs.

“I would encourage passengers to plan ahead as much as possible and to stay up to date with regular service updates by following @calmac_updates on Twitter.”

CalMac has not released any details as to why numerous attempts to repair manoeuvrability issues with the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles have been unsuccessful, however, it is not included in any deployment plans and it continues to investigate further repairs.

Meanwhile, Arran’s usual summer assistance vessel MV Isle of Arran will remain on the Islay service alongside MV Finlaggan until Sunday September 24, before departing for its annual overhaul the following day.

CalMac has opened the last week of the summer timetable when the MV Alfred will be on the Arran route.