Arran police crackdown on drink and drug drivers

Police on Arran are cracking down on drug and drink drivers following a number of recent incidents.

On Thursday August 10, Arran police responded to two separate vehicle related incidents on the roads around Brodick and Lamlash. Around 6.20pm, the driver of one vehicle was stopped and arrested in connection with an alleged drug driving offence whilst in the other incident later that night, a driver was arrested for an alleged drink driving offence.

Arran sergeant Kevin Blackley said: “The safety of all road users on Arran is of the highest importance to me and incidents like these highlight that some drivers think it is acceptable to put themselves and others in danger.





“Alcohol can affect people’s reasoning and perception of risk but there is no excuse, it’s a choice. If you drive whilst impaired through either alcohol or drugs you risk losing your job, losing your driving licence, losing a place at college or university, jail time, causing life changing injuries or killing someone.”

Police Scotland offer the following drink and drug driving warning advice:

· Don’t put yourself at risk and think of the consequences.

· If you know someone is going to drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, please speak to them. It could be the difference between life and death.





· It doesn’t matter how good a driver you think you are, driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs will affect your reactions and your judgement.

· Think of the impact it could have on your loved ones. You could kill someone.

If you have concerns someone has been drink or drug driving, report it to the police. If the incident is ongoing dial 999 and for non-urgent incidents dial 101. Information can also be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or through their free phone number 0800 555111. Your actions may save a life.

Arran Police have a number of tests that can be used to check for driving impairment, including a cannabis and cocaine test. No_B33drugtest01_23_Police_drug_test