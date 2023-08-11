Two remarkable artists celebrated on film

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

August is a special month for Corrie Film Club as it is joining with Arran Open Studios to celebrate, in film, the work of two remarkable artists, Vincent Van Gogh and Eric Ravilious.

The film which celebrates Van Gogh, Loving Vincent, won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the best animated film, and sets out to explore one of art’s great mysteries – was his death suicide or an accident?

The film illustrates the life and controversial death of Vincent Van Gogh and is told by his paintings and the characters who inhabit them and uses more than 65,000 hand painted frames. It is quite awe inspiring.





See this film on Saturday August 12 in Brodick Hall at 7.30pm. Entry by donation.

The second film which will be shown in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall is Drawn to War, a fine tribute to a visionary war artist who celebrated his country in war and peace but who was tragically killed in a plane crash over Iceland in 1942. The film recounts a life as compelling and enigmatic as his art and is set in the dramatic wartime locations that inspired him.

The story is told in Ravilious’s own words drawn from private correspondence and previously unseen archive footage as well as conversations from notable Ravilious admirers. The film has been described by critics as “fascinating and poignant”.

See this film on Sunday August 13 in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.





Drawn to War will be screened at Corrie and Sannox Village Hall. No_B32Corriefilm01_23_Drawn_to_War

Loving Vincent explores the life of Vincent Van Gogh. No_B32Corriefilm02_23_Loving_Vincent