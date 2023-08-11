Tractors pull in a crowd at museum’s final summer event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A wide variety of tractors helped draw in the crowds at the Arran Heritage Museum’s annual tractor show which is the final special event of the season at the museum.

The tractor show rounded off the summer programme of special days at the museum which included a skills and crafts day, a motorcycle show and a children’s day.

As usual, the show included a wide range of machines, from an American-built Allis Chalmers, built between 1944 and 1950, to a large modern day John Deere 6170R machine fitted with modern conveniences and all the latest technological advancements.





Visitors were able to marvel at the tractors and younger visitors were also able to climb atop their favourites and try out the levers, pedals and buttons. Local farmers and tractor enthusiasts were also available to help answer any questions that visitors may have had about the machines on display.

The results of the show are as follows: 4-wheel drive, 1 MF 390T, A Currie, 2 JD 6170R, D Currie; Cabbed classics, 1 MF 20E, DG Weir, 2 590MF, D Currie Jr; Vintage, 1 Power Major, G Kinniburgh, 2 Grey Ferguson 35, DG Weir; Overall winner, DG Weir.

A spokesperson from the Heritage Museum said: “Thank you to Gordon at the Cheese Shop for the hampers and to Charles for the compere chat, and not forgetting the many people who donated prizes for the tombola and raffle and, of course, the volunteers who helped without a moan or groan to be heard.”

While the special events are finished for the season, the regular Tuesday Talks programme is continuing well into next month and the Spinners and Weavers group will still be demonstrating their skills throughout August.





The museum is open every day, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Café Rosaburn continues to offer its mouth watering meals, delicious home-baking and daily specials.