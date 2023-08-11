The spirit of the games

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

What a fine event the Brodick Highland Games really is. It seems to embody everything that is traditional yet still relevant and worth celebrating today.

The shops and businesses, as well as the games committee themselves, did a great job sprucing the shorefront up with colourful bunting to welcome the marching pipe bands, which attracted some of the biggest crowds seen in Brodick for a long time.

Over the course of the day more than 4,000 people crowded into Ormidale Park to watch or take part in the various events. Of course everyone’s favourite has to be the heavy events and it was great this year to see, for the first time in the games long history, four women taking part, joining the healthy entry of 11 men.





But for one games stalwart we spoke to on the day, his biggest delight is the competitive spirit and fun of the children’s races. Not forgetting the Highland dancers who gave it their all in Brodick Hall.

And we haven’t even mentioned the pipe bands. Their massed ranks make a rousing spectacle when they parade round the field and it is hard not to have your soul stirred by the rousing sounds.

Of course none of this happens by accident and the games committee are to be congratulated on staging another fine event which seems to be firmly back on track after the pandemic difficulties we all faced.

We’re looking forward to 2024 already.



