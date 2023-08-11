Record-breaker at the double

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A Kilmarnock Harriers runner made it a record-breaking double when he took top honours in Arran’s Brodick-Glencloy Trail Race on Sunday.

Craig Ferguson of Kilmarnock Harriers broke his own record set last year to finish the race in a new fastest time of 34 minutes and 52 seconds.

The event was held in a new slot this year, the day after Brodick Highland Games, and attracted an entry of 37 runners.





Craig is a renowned Kilmarnock runner, having won many Ayrshire races, and this year he finished 193rd from a field of 48,000 in the London Marathon.

The first lady to finish was Janis McArthur in 13th place in a time of 46 minutes 50 seconds. Janis had brought with her seven teammates from the Elation Gym in Glasgow.

The first local man was Gabriele Bucciarello who finished in seventh place in 42 minutes 35 seconds, closely followed by David Copperwheat in ninth in 43 minutes 11 seconds. The first local lady was Fiona Mackintosh of Arran Pacemakers in 55 minutes 2 seconds.

Other locals in the race were Ken Hogge, 55m 38s; Jessica Maguire, 57m 42s; Sandy Lammie, 58m 48s; Findlay Napier, 59m 56s; Lucy Simpson (McNicol, 1h 1m 30s; and Abbie McKelvie, 1h 2m 46s.





Organiser Tommy Gilmore of Arran Runners said: “Congratulations to all of the winners and all of the participants. Well done to the runners and thank you to timekeepers, marshals, helpers, first-aiders and co-operative landowners, without whom the race would not be possible.”

The race is Scottish Athletics licenced event and is limited to 100 runners. The course is about 10 kilometres long and ascends about 600 feet from and back to sea-level.

Race organiser Tommy Gilmore gives the runners a safety briefing and route directions. 01_B32BroGlencloyrace01_23_Tommy_rules

Runners set off on the 10 kilometre race which travels through Glencloy and Brodick. 01_B32BroGlencloyrace02_23_runners_set_off

Participants make their way around Ormidale Park in cloudy and cool conditions. 01_B32BroGlencloyrace03_23_runners_Ormidale_Park

Participants follow the route up the sports field and towards Mid_Mayish before reaching the Old Lamlash Road footpath. 01_B32BroGlencloyrace04_up_the_hill