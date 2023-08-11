More mayhem in Blackwaterfoot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Book signing

Author Miller Caldwell is back on Arran and will be in Blackwaterfoot tomorrow (Saturday) signing copies of his two new books.

One of his new books, Missing from Blackwaterfoot, is his fourth crime novel to be set in the Arran west coast village.





It tells the story of Blackwaterfoot resident Joe Grant who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. He plays bridge and at one session, as it closes, he encounters two well-dressed charity workers. They drive him home in the rain, but are they really who they say they are?

Joe travels to the mainland where he is met by a precognition agent acting for the procurator fiscal at Ayr. He expects he is the prime court witness, but he does not get to give his evidence. He disappears, yet in his disappearance he finds much satisfaction with his new aqauintance. Can he be traced? And if he is found could he give evidence against his new friend?

His secomd book, Gonnae No Dae That, are his memoirs of being an author of 32 books.

The book signing will take place at the Harbour Shop, Blackwaterfoot, from 1pm till 5pm. See the author’s website www.millercaldwell.com for more details of his work.





Author Miller Caldwell on Arran with his two new books. 01_B32author01_miller_caldwell