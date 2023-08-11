Minister sees first hand the challenges facing Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

UK government minister for Scotland John Lamont visited Arran as part of his tour of the West Coast last week to find out the challenges of island life today.

While on the island he met the community-led Arran Development Trust to get a better sense of the governance issues islanders face. The minister saw the trust’s housing project in Lamlash, which will provide homes for key workers. The minister also heard from North Ayrshire Council about its Islands Recovery and Renewal Pilot partnership and how it has facilitated the development of the first Arran Local Island Plan to boost the economic, community and environmental wellbeing of the population.

He also met with the Arran Community and Voluntary Service to discuss some of the work carried out by more than 120 groups operating on Arran, as well as the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) and Arran High School head teacher Susan Foster.





In the afternoon, he had a meeting with Arran Eco Savvy, with members telling him how it is working to reduce Arran’s carbon footprint, supporting residents and local businesses to greener lifestyles. Included will be an update on progress on the Islands Green Programme, which was supported by £456,000 from the UK Government Community Renewal Fund.

Arran Eco Savvy chairperson Helen Ross said: “It was a great step forward in Arran Eco Savvy work with UK, Scottish and local governments to support the Arran community to deliver sustainability targets.”

Later the minister visited the reopened Lochranza Country Inn, which received £300,000 UK government Community Ownership Fund for a local buyout of the last remaining hotel in the village. There he met with the North Arran Community Benefit Society which runs the inn and oversee the renovations and repairs to bring the building up to standard and future-proof it for generations to come.

Speaking to the Banner in Lochranza, Mr Lamont, who is the MP for Berwickshire. Roxburgh and Selkirk, said: “It was absolutely inspirational to see talented and committed people making the most of funding from the UK government. We want rural communities across Scotland to thrive and we are acutely aware that island communities face particular challenges.





“Islanders are resourceful and dedicated, however, and rise magnificently to those challenges. I am proud we are helping them. Rich in natural resources, our islands are presented with great opportunities to maximise – in a sustainable way – their potential and make themselves a genuine option for young people looking to raise families.

“It was a delight to revel in the community spirit of Arran at the Lochranza Country Inn, which received £300,000 UK government funding to buy out the last remaining pub in the village. My ferry over from Claonaig on Kintyre had been under an amber alert for disruption and although it did sail without a hitch, it was a small taste of the uncertainty Arran faces.

“Of course, I heard a lot about the difficulties with ferries. It is clear to me that the Scottish Government and CalMac need to get a grip, as poor service is doing real economic harm to the tourism industry, and the wider business community. Of course, weather and mechanical issues will always occasionally hit services, and islanders accept that, but their quality of life is clearly now being impacted in an unacceptable way.”

Government minister John Lamont MP sits on an Eco Savvy electric bike ahead of his meeting with the group seen here in Brodick. 01_B32minister01

Mr Lamont outside the Lochranza Country Inn where he met the buy-out committee. 01_B32minister02