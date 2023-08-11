Dougarie estate recognised for conservation work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A thriving Arran estate has been nominated for a prestigious rural award for its conservation work.

Scottish Land & Estates has announced the finalists for its Helping it Happen Awards, supported by headline sponsor NatureScot. The awards scheme focuses on estates, farms, rural businesses and individuals enabling success in rural communities.

Dougarie Estate, a diverse rural estate business on Arran, has been nominated for The Enhancing Our Environment through Land Management Award. The estate embarked on an ambitious Green Network project to develop connectivity across the diverse habitats it manages. In partnership with the Nature Restoration Fund, this initiative has seen 9,000m of hedgerows being planted in 2023 with the intention of increasing biodiversity across the estate’s lowland areas.





The longer-term aim is to further develop these corridors in 2024 with another 6,000m of hedgerow planting planned. The estate is committed to more sustainable, low carbon, high conservation farming techniques, underpinned by its organic accreditation.

The stewardship and day-to-day management of the estate is run by Jamie Gibbs and his wife Jules. The Gibbs family has been at Dougarie since 1976 when Stephen and his wife Lavinia moved to Arran. Stephen carefully managed the estate for more than four decades before his son Jamie took over in 2017. Lavinia remains in residence throughout the year.

The estate’s primary aim is to continue to increase biodiversity across the estate, particularly in agricultural areas where, it is believed the greatest improvements can be made. They believe hedgerows provide a wide range of benefits including ecological, environmental and agricultural benefits as well as enhancing the natural beauty of the landscape.

Dougarie Estate is a member of the Net Zero Arran Group and Arran Climate Change benchmarking group. It sought advice from other public bodies involved with land management on the island, especially given the benefits that this will bring in terms of carbon sequestration.





Other Helping It Happen awards will be presented for outstanding contribution to rural Scotland, contribution to the environment, tackling climate change, conservation, education, communities, rural business, tourism and property.

Scottish Land & Estates’ chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “We are delighted to receive a record-breaking number of nominations for this year’s awards and these stories of success from all over Scotland are inspirational. A number of categories have been being hotly contested and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate with our finalists and winners at the awards ceremony in October.”

The Helping it Happen Awards ceremony will be held on October 5 at The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh.

Dougarie Estate during an open gardens day.

