Brodick Highland Games results

Fancy Dress: 1 Alexi An-Ansary, Explorer; 2 Lucy and Harri Boss, Arran Pipe Band; 3 Angus and Lachlan Clark, Mario and Luigi. 25m Boys 3 and 4: 1 Freddie McCrindle; 2 not known; 3 Moray McCusker. 25m Girls 3 and 4: 1 Eilidh Dunlop; 2 Rosie Hughes; 3 Beatrix Watson. 50m Boys 5 and 6: 1 Finn Campbell; 2 Finlay Olivey; 3 Teddy McCusker. 50m Girls 5 and 6: 1 Grace Martin; 2 Kishan Lindsay; 3 Annie Duncan. 50m Boys 7 and 8: 1 Fraser Edgar; 2 Nihal Lindsay; 3 Carson Gardiner. 50m Girls 7 and 8: 1 Cora Murchie; 2 Florence McNish; 3 Sofia Scott.

75m Boys 9 and 10: 1 Innes Kendall; 2 Mac McConnell; 3 Jack Jardine. 75m Girls 9 and 10: 1 Romilly Sondh; 2 Bethany Steel; 3 Tia McKinnon. 100m Boys under 12: 1 Charlie Gilmore; 2 Gus Murray; 3 Harry Popplewell. 100m Girls under 12: 1 Lola Finnegan; 2 Emy Finnigan; 3 Holly Finlayson. 100m Boys under 15: 1 Ben Wilson; 2 Dominic Osgood; 3 Calder Stone. 100m Girls under 15: 1 Katie Ablett; 2 not known; 3 Skye McLellan. 100m Girls under 17: 1 Jamee Brown; 2 Megan Sloan; 3 Anna Kirk. 100m Men 17 and over: 1 Seamus Thomson; 2 Fraser Armstrong; 3 Abel Woods. 100m Women 17 and over: 1 Ruth Kirk; 2 Jodi Sutton; 3 Charlotte Algeo.





Pillow fight 8 to 11 years: 1 Charlie Gilmore; 2 Eva Campbell. Pillow fight 12 to 14 years: 1 Ruby Peez; 2 Lachlan McNicol. Pillow fight 15 and over: 1 Ben Wilson; 2 Andy McNamara. 800m Boys under 15: 1 Reece Popplewell; 2 Charlie Gilmore; 3 Harry Popplewell. 800m Girls under 15: 1 Lola Finnegan; 2 Rose Costello,; 3 Emy Finnigan. 800m Girls under 17: 1 Nadeen Dally; 2 Anna Kirk; 3 Megan Sloan. 800m Men 17 and over: 1 Fearghas Thomson,; 2 Lee Shaw; 3 Craig Ferguson. 800m Women 17 and over: 1 Kaelen Coles-Lyster; 2 Jodi Sutton; 3 Ruth Kirk.

Lady Jean Cup, 100m Men, confined to Arran: 1 Ross Dobson; 2 Kyle McNicol; 3 Gabriele Bucciarello. Bob Cameron Trophy, 100m Women, confined to Arran: 1 Rosie McNamara; 2 Tia McKinnon. 200m Boys under 15: 1 Sam Timmons; 2 Charlie Gilmore; 3 Reece Popplewell. 200m Girls under 15: 1 Lola Finnegan; 2 Lorelei Wales; 3 Emy Finnegan. 200m Girls under 17: 1 Jamee Brown; 2 Anna Kirk; 3 Megan Sloan. 200m Men 17 and over: 1 Seamus Thomson; 2 not known; 3 Owen McWilliams. 200m Women 17 and over: 1 Ruth Lirk; 2 Taylor More; 3 Mia Picozzi. Tom Dickie Trophy Men 880 yards confined to Arran: 1 Andrew Lee; 2 Gabriele Buccialello.

1,500m Boys under 17: 1 Ruaridh McNee. 1,500m Girls under 17: 1 Anna Kirk; 2 Naideen Daly; 3 Rose Costello. 500m men 17 and over: 1 Fearghas Thomson; 2 Fraser Armstrong; 3 Craig Ferguson. 1,500m Women 17 and over: 1 Josie Slater; 2 Amy McGregor; 3 Katie Reid

Mixed Relay: 1 Bellahouston Friends; 2 Racin’ Rats; 3 Granite City Harriers. Tug-of-War: Girl Power.





Heavy events

Putting the Ball – Gents: 1 Graham Porterfield; 2 Scott Clark; 3 Andrew Earle; 4 Steven Fraser; 5 Alan Butler. Putting the Ball (Ladies): 1 Mhari Porterfield; 2 Rachael Hunter; 3 Liz Elliot; 4 Yvonne Currie. Throwing 28lb Weight for Distance: 1 Neil Elliot; 2 Andrew Earle; 3 Scott Clark; 4 Graham Porterfield; 5 Alan Butler. Throwing 28lb Weight for Distance (Ladies): 1 Mhairi Porterfield; 2 Yvonne Currie; 3 Rachel Hunter; 4 Liz Elliott.

Throwing the Hammer, Scots Standing Style: 1 Graham Porterfield; 2 Scott Clark; 3 Neil Elliott; 4 Andrew Earle; 5 Alan Butler. Throwing the Hammer, Scots Standing Style (Ladies): 1 Mhairi Porterfield; 2 Rachael Hunter; 3 Yvonne Currie; 4 Liz Elliott. Throwing the 56lb Weight for Height: 1 Andrew Earle; 2 Scott Clark; 3 Graham

Porterfield, 4 equal Neil Elliott, Rory Gilmore and Alan Bulter. Throwing the 28lb Weight for Height (Ladies): 1 Rachael Hunter; 2 Mhairi Porterfield; 3 Yvonne Currie; 4 Liz Elliott. Tossing the caber: 1 Neil Elliott; 2 Scott Clark, 3 Alan Butler; 4 Ernie Weir.

Ladies Tossing the caber: 1 Liz Elliott; 2 Yvonne Currie; 3 Rachel Hunter; 4 Mhairi Porterfield.

Trophy winners:

Wm Cook and Sons, Best Caber Toss, confined to Arran: Scott Clark

Tom Dolan Challenge Trophy, Mix of Heavy Events, confined to Arran: Scott Clark

Tom Dickie Shield, 880 yards, confined to Arran: Andrew Lee

The Lady Jean Fforde Cup, 100m men, confined to Arran: Ross Dobson

Bob Cameron Trophy, 100m women, confined to Arran: Rosie McNamara

Rodden Middleton Rosebowl, Hammer: Graham Porterfield

Stewart Dickie Trophy, 100m for under 12 years: Harry Gilmore, boys, and Lola Finnigan, girls

The Ormidale Trophy, outstanding contribution by a female competitor – Arran:

Yvonne Currie

Reverend James Currie Cup: Scott Clark Highland Games Trophy, overall best female at the Games: Mhairi Porterfield

All trophies were presented by Brodick Highland Games chairman Donald McKelvie.

Mhairi Porterfield receives the Highland Games Trophy. 01_B32games01_23_mhairi_porterfield

Scott Clark with his best caber toss and Tom Dolan trophies. 01_B32games02_23_scott_clark

Andrew Lee receives the Tom Dickie Shield. 01_B32games03_23__andrew_lee

Ross Dobson, a new name on The Lady Jean Cup. 01_B32games04_23_ross_dobson

Rosie McNamara with the Bob Cameron Trophy. 01_B32games05_rosie_mcnamara

Harry Gilmore collects the boys Stewart Dickie Trophy. 01_B32games06_harry_gilmore

Lola Finnigan collects the girls Stewart Dickie Trophy. 01_B32games07_23_lola_finnigan

The Rodden Middleton Rosebowl went to Graham Porterfield for his winning hammer throw. 01_B32games08_23_rodden_rosebowl

Scott Clark receives the Reverend James Currie Cup. 01_B32games09_23_james_currie

Yvonne Currie collects the handsome Ormidale Trophy. 01_B32games10_ormidale_trophy

An all ladies team struggle in the tug-of-war. 01_B32games11_23_tug_war

Liz Elliot clears the bar with a 28lb weight. 01_B32games12_23_liz_bar

Rachael Hunter’s record 15 foot 4 inch throw. 01_B32gamaes13_23_record_throw

Rachael shows her delight at her throw. 01_B32games14_23_rachael_hunter

Battling it out on the pillow fight pole. 01_B32games15_23_pillow_fight

Andrew Earle shows his strength as he prepares to toss the caber. 01_B32games16_23_andrew_earle

Scott Clark successfully tosses the caber. 01_B32games17_23_caber_toss

Neil Elliot tosses the caber as the mass pipe bands parade behind him. 01_B32games18_caber_bands

The often forgotten drummers of the mass pipe bands. 01_B32_games19_band_drummers

Brodick Highland Games logo

Photographs by Hugh Boag and Colin Smeeton.