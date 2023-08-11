Arran Banner Golf – week 32, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Friday August 4 to Sunday August 6, Lamlash Open: The weekend began with the lifeboat charity competition as part of the open practice day.

A total of 68 open entrants competed, playing in fine though cool conditions for the month.





The prizes for the day’s competition were all donated and £700 was raised for the local lifeboat station.

Magic twos: Peter Gossman @13th and 15th, Johnny Glen @16th and Mark Carnegie @16th, the three winners sharing the spoils.

Scratch: Peter Gossman with 37 points stableford, which included a lost ball having driven through the 7th green. 1 Willie Currie 40 points; 2 Peter Gossman 38 points BIH; 3 Chris Wall 38 points.

Lamlash Open: With the exception of a couple of showers, everyone in the open played in excellent weather conditions.





There were also a few records broken over the weekend. Alex Farmer, a regular open attender over a period of 22 years, bettered the par of the course 63-2-61 and for the first time parred the 12th hole, much to his delight. A total of 126 played on Saturday.

Saturday August 5, sponsored holes: Arran provisions, 1st long drive, Matt Dobson; EI Cannon, 1st nearest pin, N McKechnie; Gardner family, 2nd nearest pin, Gordon Watson; C Brown, 3rd long drive for 13+, Sandy Kelso; Home and Garden, 3rd nearest pin, S MacFarlane; Irene Beadnall, 4th nearest pin, I Anderson; Jameson Joiner, 5th nearest pin, Craig Young; Arran Domestic, 6th long drive, H MacFarland; Tosh Wall, 6th nearest pin, D Millar; D Harrison, 7th nearest pin, Rob Niven; Ship House, 8th nearest pin, G Caldwell; Arran Gift Co, 9th nearest pin in hole, Allan Short; Al and Val, 10th nearest pin, Stuart Campbell; P Cowan, 11th long drive 13+, Roy Dickson; W Currie, 11th nearest pin, Jamie Murchie; Duncans, 12th nearest pin, not won; J Henderson, 13th nearest pin, Gary Campbell; Iain Murchie, 14th nearest pin, Tommy Little; Middleton Camping, 15th nearest pin, Danny Head; Neil Stewart, 16th nearest pin, Ian Anderson; Neil Young Joiner, 17th nearest pin, W Currie; Monawillan, 18th target, Stuart Campbell. Chris and Ian, 18th nearest pin, H MacFarland.

Saturday August 5, PHT Cup over 18 holes: 1 Allan Campbell 71-11=60, 2 Dylan Smith 71-10=61, 3 Graeme Andrew 75-13=62.

Sunday August 6, Sponsored holes: Lamlash Co-op, 1st long drive, C Young; EI Cannon, 1st nearest pin, Stuart Campbell; Gardner family, 2nd nearest pin, Rob Niven; C Brown, 3rd long drive 13+, Sandy Kelso; SC Campbell builder, 3rd nearest pin, Gordon Watson; Irene Beadnall, 4th nearest pin, Johnny Glen; Jameson Joiner, 5th nearest pin, Sandy Kelso; N MacIntyre 6th long drive, Sean Higgins; Tosh Wall, 6th nearest pin, G Macrae; D Harrison, 7th nearest pin, Jamie Murchie; Lamlash Chemist, 8th nearest pin, Nicol Auld; Arran Gift Co, 9th nearest pin, Danny Head; Al and Val, 10th nearest pin, Blair McGunnigle; P Cowan, 11th long drive 13+, Roy Dickson; W Currie, 11th nearest pin, Jamie Murchie; Duncans, 12th nearest pin, Matt Dobson; J Henderson, 13th nearest pin, Adam Carnegie; Iain Murchie, 14th nearest pin, Matt Dobson; Middletons Camping, 15th nearest pin, C Clements; Neil Stewart, 16th nearest pin, A Stirling; Neil Young Joiner, 17th nearest pin, Paul Cowan; Monawillan, 18th target, Adam Carnegie; Chris and Ian, 18th nearest pin, Gordon Hendry.

Sunday August 6, Drift Inn Cup over 18 holes, sponsored by the Drift Inn. 1 Paul Haswell 60 BIH, 2 Stuart Campbell 60, 3 Alec Farmer 61.

Main cups and trophies, played over 36 holes: Senior scratch Alex Farmer 133. Senior handicap Andy Pattison 131. Lamlash Bay Hotel/Best local competitor 1 Neil McKechnie 125; 2 Dylan Smith 126; 3 Alfie Robinson 128. Isle of Arran Distillery Quaich Scratch Trophy: 1 Craig Young 134; 2 Jamie Murchie 136; 3 Alec Farmer 137. Open Cup: 1 Neil McKechnie 125; 2 Dylan Smith 126; 3 Alfie Robinson 128 BIH; 4 Greg Macrae 128; 5 Norrie MacIntyre 129. Booby prize: K Connelly 167.

A Lamlash Golf Club Open committee spokesperson said: “It was a wonderful and very busy weekend, with many catching up with friends not seen since last year. The scoring pays tribute to the golf course, but none of this would happen but for the assistance of many volunteers and staff. Many thanks to Lamlash Bay Hotel, the open’s main sponsor and hole in one prize at every par 3. Thanks to the starters, the club’s greens staff, the bar team, barbecue assistants at the half-way house, Duncan on the Green, DJ Tom, the Open organisers and the scoring team. 2024 will be the 40th event.”

Fixtures: McLean Salver. The eight best locals qualified for the McLean match play. First round to be played by August 13, second round by August 27 and the final on Friday September 15. Stuart Campbell v Alfie Robinson, Neil McKechnie v Gary Campbell, Dylan Smith v Norrie MacIntyre, Greg Macrae v Andy Pattison.

Ladies section: Wednesday August 2, Fleet round five: 1 Sheena Murchie 87-19=68 BIH; 2 Kate McAdam 88-28=68. Scratch: Susan Butchard 79.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday July 27, Shiskine Ladies Golf Open: A total of 92 ladies took part in the Shiskine Open Greensome competition and the winners were Elizabeth Kelso and Mary Jo Tod.

Thanks go to the following who helped to make the day a great success: Stuart and all the greens staff; Alan and his team in the clubhouse who worked hard all day and into the evening catering for everyone; Kirsten the club manager along with Dougie and Hamish in the pro shop; the local members who donated raffle prizes and the mainland members who donated the hole prizes.

Winners: 1 Elizabeth Kelso and Mary Jo Tod 55-15.5=39.5; 2 Yvonne Brothers and Ann McVicar 57-15.5=41.5 BIH; 3 June Richardson and Jenny Pattenden 62-20.5=41.5; 4 Christine McLeod and Brenda Rankin 63-21=62 BIH; 5 Vicky Rennie and Maureen Cook 58-16=42; 6 Liz Kerr and Piet Johnston 58-15.5=42.5. Scratch: Charlie Taylor and Gillian Lockhart 47. Hole prizes: 1 E Morrison and R Young; 2 V Crawford and A Heron; 3 M McLaren and L Hardy; 4 K McKenzie and P Dunwoody; 5 E Hunter and D McKellar; 6 N Donaldson and E Lamont; 7 M Ritchie and S Rae; 8 E Kelso and M J Tod; 9 W Kay and Lynsie Bulloch; 10 J Drennan and F Mceachran; 11 Jerry Arthur and Alice Anderson; 12 Y Brothers and Ann McVicar. Least putts: C Taylor and G Lockhart.

The raffle raised £700 which will be shared between Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and Arran Community First Responders.

Sunday August 6, McCutcheon Trophy. First class: 1 and scratch, J Morrison 47-6=41 BIH; 2 R Crawford 48-7=41; 3 S Black 59-7=43. Second class: 1 D Markham 52-10=42; 2 B Howie 58-14=44; 3 John Salton 54-9=45. Magic twos: Marc Campbell and Joe Faulkner.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 2, The McNicol Cup: A total of 22 played in this year’s McNicol, one of the club’s oldest trophies dating back to 1913.

Scoring was good with the top four places going to scores of par or better. 1 Stewart Mackintosh 12, 60; 2 Danny Head 5, 61 and lowest gross; 3 John Pennycott 15, 63 ACB; 4 Graham Wilks 18, 63. Magic twos: Neil Richardson @2nd and Kerr Drummond @13th.

Sunday August 6, Lifeboat Stableford: A total of 18 played in the last of the club’s charity support opens of 2023. In the benign conditions, scoring was good. Andy Martin took full advantage in returning a fine 39 points to win by four shots from John Rankin.

1 Andy Martin 16, 39 points,; 2 John Rankin 12, 35; 3 Stewart Mackintosh 11, 34; 4 Craig Simpson 8, 33. Ladies Lifeboat Stableford, five played: 1 Christine McLeod 26, 33 points; 2 Doreen Mainds 14, 32.

Fixtures: Friday August 11, AGA Champion of Champions at Whiting Bay Golf Club at 5.30pm. Sunday August 13, McKelvie Cup round one. Monday August 14, AGA Champion of Champions at Whiting Bay Golf Club at 5.30pm. Wednesday August 14, Summer Trophy, championship qualifier.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 2, Fairs Cup second round: 1 R Logan 65-6=58 BIH; 2 D Logan 69-11=58; 3 G McRae 66-6=60. Scratch: E McKinnon 61.

Saturday August 5, 18 Hole Medal. 1 T Graham 78-16=62; 2 P Hogg 81-11=63; 3 J Quigley 77-11=66. Scratch: R Logan 76.

Fixtures: Wednesday August 16, 18 Hole Medal. Saturday August 19, 18 Hole Medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 2, Summer Cup, 29 played: 1 Kenny McMillan 75-14=61; 2 Bill Donaldson 77-15=62; 3 Terry Raeside 78-15=63. Scratch: Gordon Hendry 67.

Sunday August 6, Brandon, 15 played: 1 Ali Hume 73-12=61; 2 John Beattie 87-25=62; 3 Terry Raeside 78-15=63. Scratch: Ali Hume 73.

Fixtures: Sunday August 13, Royal Bank Shield, Wednesday August 16, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 8, Peter Sutton: 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 62; 2 Campbell Laing 67 BIH; 3 Brian Sherwood 67.

Fixtures: Sunday August 13, Nine Hole Open. Ladies, gents and juniors from 11am to 2pm. Tuesday August 15, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, tee off at 12.30pm.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Saturday August 19, ALGU Championship final, 10.30am at Lamlash Golf Club. The finalists are Susan Butchard and Charlie Taylor.

Shiskine visitors and locals Yvonne Brothers and Esther Henderson, Clare Buchanan and Val Crawford, Jill Smith and Jerry Arthur. No_B32KGolf01_23_Shiskine_visitors_locals

Winners at the Shiskine Junior Club Championship final were Jack Dunn and Henry Barnes. Henry won the Club Trophy and the Handicap Trophy and Jack won the Scratch Trophy. Club captain Andy Gray presented them with their trophies. No_B32KGolf02_23_Shiskine_Jack_Henry

Prizewinners at the Shiskine Ladies Open: Donna McKellar, Alice Anderson, Jerry Arthur, Eleanor Hunter, Charlie Taylor, Gillian Lockhart, Mary Jo Tod, Carole Stewart, Elizabeth Kelso, Piet Johnston, Liz Kerr, Shelagh Rae and Moira Ritchie. No_B32KGolf03_23_Shiskine_ladies

