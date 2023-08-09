Anxious wait is over as Arran pupils receive SQA results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Pupils from Arran High School were among the 3,350 senior pupils from across North Ayrshire who received their long-awaited exam results this week.

Early analysis of the results shows that pupils continue to achieve success at schools across the authority, with a total of almost 15,500 qualifications being awarded to pupils this year.

S4 candidates earned more National 5 awards than last year and the year before the pandemic. The overall pass rate has also slightly improved to almost 94 per cent. In addition, 93 per cent of all S4 pupils gained at least one award at National 4 or better and over three quarters of S4 pupils gained at least one National 5 qualification. This year, one in 10 S4 pupils walked away with at least eight National 5 qualifications or better.





Across 45 subjects year, there were almost 4,200 Highers, Advanced Highers and Scottish Baccalaureates awarded to almost 1,800 candidates in S5 and S6. While the pass rate remains in line with historic levels – at around 88 per cent, the average number of awards at these levels gained per pupil has increased slightly from previous years.

Further analysis of this year’s attainment is ongoing to provide a comprehensive report on the attainment levels of all school leavers in North Ayrshire which will be presented to North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet later in the session.

Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: “Today I would like to congratulate all our pupils receiving their results – I am immensely proud of their achievements. And I would also like to thank our teachers and support staff for all they have continued to do to help our young people achieve success.

“Of course, I recognise that a number of pupils will be disappointed with their results today, but we want to make sure that every pupil in North Ayrshire is supported with their next steps.”





Any youngster seeking advice can contact the Skills Development Scotland (SDS) results helpline number is 0808 100 8000. Advisers will have access to information on course vacancies at colleges and universities, Confirmation and clearing, advice about foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships and jobs, volunteering, training or staying on at school.

Other helpful numbers are: ChildLine 0800 11 11, Breathing Space 0800 83 85 87, Samaritans 116 123, Parentline 0808 028 22 33.