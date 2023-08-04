Waverley sets course for rare sailing round Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Paddle Steamer Waverley is offering locals and visitors the chance to steam all the way round Arran later this month, a cruise Waverley hasn’t offered in more than a decade.

The island boasts breathtaking coastal scenery with a mountainous landscape to the north of the island which can be fully admired from the decks of the Waverley.

Captain Dominic McCall, sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming sailing on Monday August 14, said: “The special sailing round Arran promises to be the highlight of this season’s sailings from the island. The island’s coastal beauty is unmatched and I will ensure those lucky enough to join us are given the best possible views. The question I’ve already been asked several times is which way round the island will Waverley go. So far, I’ve avoided answering.”





The ship will steam along the remote northwest coast with views of Goatfell, Glen Sannox and Lochranza. As she cruises Lamlash Bay, Waverley will pass close to Holy Isle with its ancient spiritual heritage stretching back to the 6th century. On rounding Arran’s southern coastline, passengers will view the pear-shaped island of Pladda with its notable lighthouse which was first lit in 1790.

The special sailing begins in Glasgow at 10am with pick up points at Largs, 12.40pm, and Keppel on Cumbrae, 1.05pm, before Waverley departs Brodick at 2.20pm.

To make this sailing from Arran even more accessible to families during the school holidays, children aged five to 16 years can sail from Brodick for £1. Children under 5 go free on Waverley sailings.

Tickets can be booked in advance online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling 0141 243 2224. Tickets can also be bought on board the historic steamer.





The Waverley will steam round Arran later this month.