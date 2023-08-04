UK minister sees the work being done supporting communities on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Boosting the economy and supporting communities was UK government minister for Scotland John Lamont’s focus when he visited Arran as part of his tour of Scotland’s west coast this week.

The minister was on a five-day visit of engagement with Scottish businesses, community groups and North Ayrshire Council about the opportunities and challenges they face.

He saw how UK government funding is helping communities on the mainland and the islands of Mull and Arran and will discuss how it, alongside local partners, can provide further support.





Ahead of the visit Mr Lamont, who is the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said: “I’m eager to see and hear for myself the opportunities and challenges faced by people living and working on Mull, Arran and the west coast of Scotland.

“I know rural areas have many particular issues of concern such as cost of living, affordable housing and connectivity, and I’m looking forward to chatting with local communities and businesses about how working together we can ensure local economies are growing and thriving.

“We are giving people financial security by halving inflation and growing the economy to create better paid jobs and opportunity right across the country, while reducing debt so that we can secure the future of public services.

“We are investing more than £2.4 billion to level up all areas of Scotland, with Argyll and Bute and North Ayrshire receiving £31 million and £72 million respectively. This includes £23.4 million from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund to improve connectivity in North Ayrshire with upgrades to the B174. It will be great to see this investment in action and get thoughts on what else can be done to improve people’s lives.”





Yesterday (Thursday) on Arran he was due to meet the community-led Arran Development Trust to get a better sense of the governance issues islanders face. The minister will see the trust’s housing project in Lamlash which will provide homes for key workers. The minister will also heard from North Ayrshire Council about its Islands Recovery and Renewal Pilot partnership and how it has facilitated the development of the first Arran Local Island Plan to boost the economic, community and environmental wellbeing of the population.

He also met with the Arran Community and Voluntary Service to discuss some of the work carried out by more than 120 groups operating on Arran. These include the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) who have campaigned to stop fishing that damages the island’s seabeds and introduce a more sustainable industry. The Arran Eco Savvy Community charity told him how it is working to reduce Arran’s carbon footprint, supporting residents and local businesses to greener lifestyles. Included will be an update on progress on the Islands Green Programme, which was supported by £456,000 from the UK government Community Renewal Fund.

The minister also visited the reopened Lochranza Country Inn, which received £300,000 UK government Community Ownership Fund for a local buyout of the last remaining inn in the village. There he met with the North Arran Community Benefit Society who run the inn and saw the renovations and repairs to bring the building up to standard and future-proof it for generations to come.

Back on the mainland he saw the B714 upgrade plans to significantly improve connectivity between the region and Glasgow, the central belt, wider motorway network and how it will improve journeys for road users travelling to the West Coast and ferry links to Arran and Cumbria. The project, which will substantially increase the potential for tourism and economic development, is being part funded through £23,693,443 awarded to North Ayrshire Council from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund.