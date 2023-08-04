Scots lose £120,000 to cyber scams in just three months

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Scots have lost at least £120,000 to cyber criminals through fake investment scams since the start of this year, new figures from the country’s national consumer advice service reveal.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs consumeradvice.scot, urged vigilance on social media platforms like Facebook, the recently rebranded Twitter X, and the new Threads app amid a surge in online fraud.

The charity has seen cryptocurrency scam complaints double in the first quarter of this year.





Between January and March, 18 Scots sought assistance from Advice Direct Scotland, losing more than £120,000 to such fraud, including an Aberdeen man who was scammed out of about £10,000.

This marked a twofold increase in both the number of cases and the total value compared to the previous quarter.

Additionally, Advice Direct Scotland disclosed that other forms of online fraud had risen by almost a third (32 per cent) during the same period.

The true scale of the problem is likely to be worse than indicated, as the figures do not account for unreported cases or those directly reported to the police.





Criminals often employ social media ads featuring fake celebrity endorsements to entice people into investing in crypto assets, using aggressive tactics and promising unrealistic returns.

Advice Direct Scotland stressed the importance of understanding your investments and conducting thorough research.

Consumers should always check if a company is regulated and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

They should also be wary of unexpected contacts, high-pressure tactics, and promises of unrealistically good returns, and not assume something is legitimate simply because it has a professional-looking website or social media posts.

One man from the Aberdeen area lost about £10,000 in an investment scam after being targeted on social media.

The scammers promised him a £90,000 return within a year and convinced him to make regular payments using gift cards.

They also claimed that an extra fee would ensure the £90,000 delivery to his door through a courier.

After blocking all contact and failing to deliver the money, he sought help.

Unfortunately, since payments were made using difficult-to-trace gift cards, options for recovery were limited.

However, he is currently exploring the possibility of refunds through the debit and credit card companies used for some of the purchases.

Advice Direct Scotland has also seen an increase in “Hi Mum/Hi Dad” scams, in which criminals impersonate loved ones and send unexpected messages via text or WhatsApp, urgently requesting money.

It is important for people to pause and confirm the true identity of the person they are speaking to before taking any action.

There has also been a surge in gift card scams, with criminals targeting people online posing as a friend asking for financial help in the form of vouchers from retailers.

They then take the funds, or sell the codes to other scammers.

Advice Direct Scotland urged people to report any suspected scams to its scamwatch service, with the organisation able to then share this information with the authorities.

Lyndsay McFee, consumer project lead at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Remember there is no shame in being scammed, and consumers who are concerned or need help should contact one of our specialist consumer advisers for free, impartial, and practical advice on 0808 164 6000 or www.consumeradvice.scot.”