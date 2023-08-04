Riding club have great day at Blair Gymkhana

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Last month 14 competitors from Arran Riding Club travelled with their horses and ponies from Arran to take part in the annual gymkhana at Blair Estate in Dalry.

The Arran competitors did well gaining the following results: Showing Classes: ridden coloured horse, 4th Faith Ferguson on Bess. Veteran horse, 4th Chloe McNeil on Layla. Riding club pony, 6th Ella Bowers on Bear. Best rider, 6th Niamh Gosman on Izzy. Show Hunter pony, 2nd Tod McNeish on Missy, 5th Ella Bowers on Bear, 6th Isla McKinnon on Freddie. Family pony, 5th Ella Bowers on Bear, 6th Grace Popplewell on Cassy, Best turn out on lead rein, 3rd Arwen Gosman on Freddie. Veteran pony, 2nd Tod McNeish on Missy. Fancy dress, 2nd Arwen Gosman on Freddie.

Working Hunter Classes: Lead rein/assisted pony (30cm), 1st Tod McNeish on Missy, 5th Arwen Gosman on Freddie. Open pony (75cm), 2nd Niamh Gosman on Izzy. Intermediate Horse (75cm), 4th Harriet Lucas on Storm, 5th Hannah Bone on Martell. Open horse (1m) 4th Hannah Bone on Martell. Championship, reserve Working Hunter champion, Tod McNeish on Missy.





Show Jumping Classes: Mini stakes pony (30cm), 5th Tod McNeish on Missy, 6th Isla McKinnon on Freddie. Starter stakes pony (50cm), 5th Isla McKinnon on Freddie. Novice pony (65cm), 1st Lucy Blair on Clint, 3rd Grace Popplewell on Cassy, 4th Emma Popplewell on Carney, 5th Ella Bowers on Bear. Intermediate pony (75cm) 1st Niamh Gosman on Izzy. Intermediate horse (75cm), 2nd Lily Currie on Tia, 3rd Chloe McNeil on Layla, 4th Harriet Lucas on Storm. Open horse (85cm), 2nd Lily Currie on Tia.

Cross Country Classes: Novice individual (75cm), 4th Lucy Blair on Clint, 5th Grace Popplewell on Cassy. Open individual (90 – 105cm), 2nd Hannah Bone on Martell. Pairs (75cm), 1st Lily Currie on Tia and Hannah Bone on Martell, 5th Lucy Blair on Clint and Grace Popplewell on Cassy.

Trophy Winners: Tod McNeish winner of The Bicket Trophy for Working Hunter. Lucy Blair winner of The Kings Arm Trophy for novice pony show jumping. Niamh Gosman winner of The Blair Mill Trophy for intermediate pony show jumping.



