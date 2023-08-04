Preserving Arran’s history and heritage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

News that the National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) conservation and repair work at Brodick Castle is nearing completion is music to the ears of everyone who lives on the island and those who appreciate its historical and island significance.

The attraction draws in tourists from the world over, particularly for its gardens and the collections within the castle, in particular the Beckford Collection, and its contribution to Arran’s economy and appeal cannot be underestimated.

Despite the castle’s aristocratic past which sits uncomfortably with many in these modern times, it is something Arran can rightly be proud of. The castle, collections and estate is historically significant and, in some ways, unique and it is important it is preserved for future generations to enjoy and to learn from.





And it is for exactly that reason NTS is to be commended for investing £1.5 million in its upkeep and conservation so that it is not allowed to deteriorate or fall into a state of disrepair.

While not the biggest or most valuable property in the NTS portfolio, Brodick Castle is an important one for its local and national significance and for the undeniable part it has played – and now thanks to the NTS – will continue to play for years to come.