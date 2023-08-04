New way to choose care as pilot scheme is launched on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Residents on Arran can now choose to use the services of self-employed personal assistants to look after them as part of a pilot scheme launched by North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership (NAHSCP).

Described as “game changer” for those involved, it is being tried on Arran before being rolled out elsewhere if it is successful.

Self-directed Support (SDS) is for anyone in Scotland who needs social care services or support to live their life, including children, adults and unpaid carers.





Since being introduced in 2013, SDS has allowed individuals to have control over how they access care in a way that supports their rights, choices and dignity, with four options to choose from.

These include a direct payment of funds that can be used by the individual to

access a care agency or employ and manage their own care staff to meet

their assessed needs, option 1; an individual service fund, option 2,

where the individual can choose the care agency they require, which will then

be arranged by NAHSCP; arranged services, option 3, where the individual

can ask NAHSCP to choose, arrange and manage the support it thinks is right

for them, or, option 4, a mixture of the above.

The types of support individuals may choose to use their individual budget on

could include personal care, such as washing and dressing; support to access

social and leisure activities; help with medication, or assistance with household tasks including laundry, shopping or preparing meals. They may also need help with communication or travel.

Until now, those choosing option 1 in North Ayrshire would become the direct

employer of their personal assistant (PA), which offers many benefits including having full choice and control over the hours their PA works and what the PA does for them.

However, this comes with a lot of responsibility. For example, as an employer, the individual receiving SDS funds is responsible for registering with HMRC, setting up employer and liability insurance, enrolment under pension regulator duties and arranging their own cover when their PA is on holiday or ill.





The changes introduced through this pilot scheme mean residents on Arran can now choose to use the services of a self-employed PA. This can be beneficial, as it takes away much of that responsibility from the person receiving care and support. The self-employed PA will manage their own tax, insurance and pension matters, as well as

arranging cover when they are unable to provide services. They will also set their own wage requirements, working hours and decide on the types of care they are willing to provide, which may mean less flexibility or control over the care being received by the individual.

Councillor Margaret Johnson, North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Ensuring residents are able to access the right care at the right time to suit their individual support needs is crucial in maintaining the wellbeing of our communities.

“Self-directed support has played a huge part, offering residents that flexibility and choice, and we are delighted to be able to extend the choice under option 1 to include the use of self-employed PAs on Arran.

“While becoming an employer can bring many benefits for the individual, we understand that it’s not for everyone. We also appreciate that care options

on an island setting can be more complex and we hope that this test of change will offer those living on Arran an additional way of getting the right type of support they need, when they need it most.”

Becoming a self-employed PA can be an ideal choice for anyone with a caring and compassionate nature who would like to be in control of their own career. While you will have to manage your own tax, pension and insurance, and would not benefit from some of the employee rights someone employed by an organisation would have, it offers the chance to work flexible hours that suit your lifestyle and allows you to choose the types of caring role you are most comfortable with. You could even work around another part-time role.

You can read more about Self-directed Support by visiting

https://www.nahscp.org/care-support-community/care-home-

options/self-directed-support.

Councillor Margaret Johnson NO_B08johnson01 (from library)