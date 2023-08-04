Exams helpline opens for results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Scottish school pupils are due to receive their Higher, National and Advanced exam results on Tuesday August 8.

Approximately 144,000 pupils – along with their parents and carers – will be able to get support with their results through a dedicated helpline offering impartial career advice set up by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

The SDS results helpline on 08081 008000 will be staffed by more than 30 expert careers advisers from across Scotland and will be live from 8am on Tuesday August 8 for four days to help anyone needing help with their options and next steps.





Education secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers, so the opportunity to speak directly with someone who can offer impartial, expert advice on your options can be valuable.

“Whatever your results, there are options out there for you. I would encourage anyone with any concerns, no matter how small, to phone the SDS careers experts on 08001 008000 if they need advice or reassurance.”

SDS careers advisers can offer advice about all post school options including UK colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.

The helpline will be open 12 hours a day for the first two days – 8am to 8pm on August 8 and 9 – then normal working hours for the last two days – 9am to 5pm on August 10 and 11.





Sharon McIntyre, head of career information, advice and guidance operations at the national skills agency, added: “It’s important to reassure people that no matter what their results are, our advisers are there to provide expert advice on the breadth of options open to them.

“Approximately 80 per cent of all calls come in on the first two days of the helpline, hence the reason we have expanded hours for those first couple of days.

“But even after the helpline closes, people of all ages can still get great advice anytime from our advisers across the country, in school or through our centres and community venues, as well as online at My World of Work. The number to call after the helpline closes is 08009 178000.”

Expert careers advisers from SDS are ready to help Scotland’s pupils, parents and carers deal with their exam results. NO_B31exams01_23_help_assistance