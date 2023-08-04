Castle conservation work on track for September completion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

A nine-month programme of conservation and maintenance work to protect Brodick Castle and ensure its longevity for future generations to enjoy is on schedule and expected to be completed by the end of September.

The National Trust for Scotland employed specialist skilled contractors to carry out the £1.5m project which started in January this year. The work includes repairing and restoring the castle’s roof, windows, stonework, guttering and drainage.





A lot of scaffolding was needed to carry out the work and the landmark has been hidden behind a red and white covering since March. This is scheduled to be taken down at the end of September.

Sally Gandon, National Trust for Scotland operations manager for Brodick Castle, said: “We’re pleased with the progress being made on the restoration work to the castle building, its external features and interior, which is on schedule to be finished by the end of September.

“One of the main challenges was to protect Brodick’s important collection of historic artefacts while the work took place. Thankfully we had the expertise of our regional conservator who helped with the major logistical task of packing, protecting and moving the collections within the castle throughout the maintenance and conservation programme.

“The work has gone smoothly with the high-level maintenance now complete. Throughout the nine-month programme, we’ve tried to minimise disruption for the community and visitors to the wider estate, for example, carrying out a lot of the restoration to the windows over the winter, while the property was closed.





“It’s thanks to the continued, generous support of our members and donors that we’ve been able to invest £1.5m in Brodick Castle. This work supports the National Trust for Scotland’s conservation objectives to improve and stabilise the condition of our heritage buildings and estate to deliver our vision to provide access to nature, beauty and heritage for everyone, as outlined in our strategy, launched in 2022.”

The castle has remained open during the conservation work and visitors have still been able to enjoy the interior of the baronial castle as well as the gardens, woodland and the Isle Be Wild playpark.

Further information on Brodick Castle can be found on the National Trust for Scotland website at www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/brodick-castle.

The red and white scaffolding covering Brodick Castle will be removed at the end of September when the conservation and repair work is completed. 01_B31castle02_23_scaffolding_red_white

Visitors enjoy an afternoon at Brodick Castle and gardens during the conservation work. 01_B31castle03_23_visitors_estate