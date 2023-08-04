Ballarie Bridge shut for roadworks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Motorists at the northend of Arran face disruption this week with the closure of Ballarie Bridge for roadworks.

The bridge on the A841, near the entrance to Lochranza Distillery, to 1,000 metres east will be closed daily from Monday August 7 to Friday August 11 from 8am to 6pm, leaving drivers with a lengthy detour.

A North Ayrshire Council roads department spokesman said: “Due to the nature of these works and existing road widths, legislation requires that in the interest of safety to road users and the work force, a restriction of use must be put in place for the duration of the works. A signed diversion route will be put in place”





Meanwhile, other planned resurfacing works on the island have had to be rescheduled as a result of ferry problems. The council spokesman added: “Unfortunately, despite having made bookings many months ago, ongoing ferry issues and changes to the CalMac timetable means we have had our number of bookings reduced which in turn impacts on our ability to deliver our works within the timescale previously advised.”