Arran Show proves great farming day for all the family

By Hugh Boag

The 185th Arran Show proved a day to remember…the rain stayed off.

But that was not all as the show, staged every year by Arran Farmers’ Society, was the biggest and best since it returned after the pandemic.





After a slow start, because of the only rain of the day, the show at Glenkiln in Lamlash attracted record crowds as well as bumper entries in the sheep, where numbers were up, and in the cattle where quality, not quantity, was on display.

And that was proved by the overhead champion being awarded to Sydney, a Limousin which had already been awarded the best beef champion prize, belonging to N & D Henderson of Kilpatrick Farm.

Runner up was the Texel tup of R, N & S McMaster, Springfield, West Bennan, and third the three rare other breed sheep of PM & NJ Brown, Clachaig, Kilmory.

But the day was much more than just an animal judging contest. There were excellent riding skills to be seen at the horse and pony event, local crafts galore in the show marquee and around the field as well trade and food stalls.





Another big attraction was, as always, the dog show which was well supported and there was fun in the main ring by the excellent Drakes of Hazzard, the sheepdog and duck display team of Mark Wylie, and the ever popular Murray’s Dog Scurry, which attracted a big crowd around the main ring.

The overhead judging was followed by the prizegiving of the many trophies presented on the day.

Society chairman David Henderson said afterwards: “I think it all went well. There was quality throughout the animal entries which were up and there was a good crowd which given the uncertainty of the rain and the ferries first thing this morning is a relief.

“Everyone I spoke to seemed to enjoy themselves. It is great the farming community get together for this one special day of the year. Here’s to 2024.”

Stuart McMaster with his Texel tup reserve overhead champion. 01_B31farm01_23_reserve-champion

Colin Bell with the champion Saltire Suffolk of Janis Murchie. 01_N31farm02_23_saltire-suffolk

The third place other breed sheep belonging to Pete Brown. 01_B31farm03_23_third_place

Gem the champion Working Hunter with Laura Tulloch from Whiting Bay. 01_B31farm04_23_gem_horse

Wullie Stevenson and Euan Bone with the champion Blackface ewe lamb. 01_B31farm06_23_bone_glenkiln

Judging gets under way in the dog show. 01_B31farm08_23dog_show

Faye Anderson riding champion Clydesdale Barnahill Buster. 01_B31farm09_buster_clyde

Judging under way in the male ewe lamb contest of other breeds. 01_B31farm10_sheep_judging

Police horses Glenluce and Abercorn proved a big attraction. 01_B31farm12_23_police_horses

Jack Sloan has his face painted. 01_B31farm13_23_face_painting

Texel judging in the sheep ring. 01_B31farm14_23_texel_judging

A fine specimen of beef cattle belonging to A Soutter, South Feorline, Shiskine, is led round the ring. 01_B31farm16_23_cattle_judging

The vintage tractors proved a big attraction. 01_B31farm18_23_tractor_attraction

A busy Blackface sheep judging ring. 01_B31farm20_23_sheep_judging

The winner of the pet lamb contest was five-year-old Sophie Jane McMaster and Nibbles. 01_B31farm24_pet_lamb

The Drakes of Hazzard entertain the crowd. 01_B31farm26_23_drakes_hazzard

A contestant in a showjumping event. 01_B31farm27_23_show_jumping.